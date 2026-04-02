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Iranian Army Warns of Launching “More Destructive” Attacks on US, Israel
(MENAFN) Iran’s military on Thursday threatened to launch “stronger, wider, and more destructive” attacks against the US and Israel, rejecting claims that its missile and drone capabilities have been significantly weakened.
The warning followed US President Donald Trump’s televised address, in which he said Iran had “very few” missile launchers left and that its ability to conduct missile and drone strikes had been “dramatically curtailed.” Trump indicated he expects the conflict to continue for another two to three weeks but suggested it is nearing an end.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, cited by Fars News Agency, dismissed US and Israeli assessments of Iran’s military strength as inaccurate. He emphasized that strategic missile production and advanced systems, including long-range drones, modern air defense, and electronic warfare equipment, remain operational in undisclosed locations beyond the reach of adversaries.
The spokesperson warned that underestimating Iran’s capabilities would worsen the situation and reiterated that the scale of Iranian attacks could increase.
The warning followed US President Donald Trump’s televised address, in which he said Iran had “very few” missile launchers left and that its ability to conduct missile and drone strikes had been “dramatically curtailed.” Trump indicated he expects the conflict to continue for another two to three weeks but suggested it is nearing an end.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, cited by Fars News Agency, dismissed US and Israeli assessments of Iran’s military strength as inaccurate. He emphasized that strategic missile production and advanced systems, including long-range drones, modern air defense, and electronic warfare equipment, remain operational in undisclosed locations beyond the reach of adversaries.
The spokesperson warned that underestimating Iran’s capabilities would worsen the situation and reiterated that the scale of Iranian attacks could increase.
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