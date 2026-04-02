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2026 Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival (Spring) Grandly Opens
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Hong Kong is accelerating its transformation into a global hub for talent, with an annual event gathering world-class professionals, renowned enterprises, and cutting-edge innovation forces now taking place as scheduled. On March 28,2026, the Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival 2026 (Spring) was grandly inaugurated at the Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo Centre. Four exhibition halls were fully operational, hosting over 300 leading companies offering more than 25,000 premium job opportunities, with an estimated attendance of over 30,000 visitors. Serving as a talent-driven bridge, the event established an innovative collaboration platform connecting Hong Kong, mainland China, and the global community.
Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival coincides with Hong Kong's golden development phase as it transitions from a premium city to an international hub for global talent, with sustained talent policies yielding remarkable results. Data shows that Hong Kong's talent initiatives contributed approximately HKD 34 billion in direct economic benefits to the local economy last year. According to the latest Global Talent Competitiveness Report, Hong Kong ranked ninth globally and reclaimed the top position in Asia, demonstrating its strong talent appeal and international competitiveness. Mr Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, personally inscribed the event motto "Brilliant talents, building a shared future," expressing high expectations for the occasion while extending Hong Kong's warmest talent invitation to global talents.
At the opening ceremony, Mr Lei, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival, delivered a welcome speech. He noted that this year marks the 10th edition of the event, which has become a core recruitment component of the Global Talent Summit (GTS) and effectively implements China's national talent strategy. Over the past two years, nearly 300,000 professionals have settled in Hong Kong, revitalizing the city's urban development. This year's event has reached unprecedented scale, featuring two flagship initiatives: Asia's largest lobster exhibition zone and the third Hong Kong Doctoral Festival. By connecting universities and research institutions across Hong Kong, the event brings together hundreds of PhD holders and industry experts, creating a dedicated platform for high-level researchers and AI professionals to network and collaborate.
Chairman Zhao Lei also expressed gratitude for the strong support from the Hong Kong Labour and Welfare Department and the Talent Office, as well as the collaborative efforts of human resources and social security departments in mainland provinces and municipalities including Zhejiang, Guizhou, Chongqing, and Shanghai Pudong New Area, in jointly establishing a new framework for cross-border talent collaboration and development.
Positioning as a "Super Partner": Sharing the Dividends of High-Quality Development
In his address, Mr Yuk-han, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, noted that Hong Kong ranks first in Asia and fourth globally in the 2025 Global Talent Competitiveness Index. He emphasized that Hong Kong is actively fulfilling its roles as a "super connector" and "super value-added hub," not only attracting local talent but also striving to link mainland provinces and cities to achieve shared utilization of human resources.
Mr Yong, Vice Chairman of the Democratic Alliance for the Construction of the Nation, convener of the Hong Kong Port Area National People's Congress deputies, and Legislative Council member, along with SBS and JP, proposed a more profound positioning- "Super Partners." He emphasized that in the inaugural year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, talents arriving in Hong Kong are no longer merely participants but partners in the city's future development, deeply engaging in and sharing the substantial benefits brought by the nation's high-quality growth.
Zhejiang-Hangzhou Collaboration: A "Two-Way Race" Between Digital Economy and Talent Ecosystem
Mr. Wu Weibin, Director of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, highlighted Zhejiang's strong economy and leadership in private enterprise, digital economy, and AI. The province has introduced comprehensive talent policies covering attraction, development, and retention, including visa facilitation between Zhejiang and Hong Kong. He invited global talent to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship in Zhejiang.
For 15 consecutive years, Zhejiang has organized talent exchange programs in Hong Kong. This year's delegation included leading AI companies such as DeepSeek and Tongyi Qianwen. Hong Kong professionals noted strong startup subsidies, research support, and industrial clusters that accelerate commercialization of academic achievement. With a supportive service philosophy and high quality of life, Zhejiang offers an ideal environment for both career growth and living.
Technology-Driven: Asia's Largest Lobster Festival Highlights AI Future
The AI-themed“Lobster Festival” attracted 3,000 professionals and executives. Experts from Tencent, ByteDance, and others shared insights while offering tool installation support and trial benefits. Focusing on AI agent development, the event provides training, deployment guidance, and hands-on experience, enabling participants to quickly gain next-generation AI skills. The NovaX Sci-Tech Innovation Zone showcases AI, robotics, and smart hardware, creating immersive experiences and connecting innovation with industry demand. Meanwhile, the 3rd Hong Kong Doctoral Festival gathered over 100 doctoral talents, promoting exchanges on research commercialization and offering job-matching opportunities.
Collaborative Win-Win: Shanghai-Hong Kong Talent Full-Chain Service Initiates a New Chapter
Pudong New Area and Hong Kong signed a memorandum to enhance HR collaboration through talent information sharing and integrated services, marking deeper regional cooperation. Awards were also presented to institutions and enterprises for excellence in attracting international talent.
The organizer partnered with leading HR firms to promote university-enterprise collaboration and service standard alignment. A“2026 Zhejiang-Hong Kong High-end Talent Recruitment Zone” was launched, targeting industries such as digital economy, advanced manufacturing, and biopharmaceuticals, with competitive roles and supportive policies.
Rooted in Hong Kong and globally connected, the Talent Carnival strengthens its role as a flagship platform for talent and industry alignment, supporting Hong Kong's development as an international talent hub and driving regional innovation.
Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival coincides with Hong Kong's golden development phase as it transitions from a premium city to an international hub for global talent, with sustained talent policies yielding remarkable results. Data shows that Hong Kong's talent initiatives contributed approximately HKD 34 billion in direct economic benefits to the local economy last year. According to the latest Global Talent Competitiveness Report, Hong Kong ranked ninth globally and reclaimed the top position in Asia, demonstrating its strong talent appeal and international competitiveness. Mr Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, personally inscribed the event motto "Brilliant talents, building a shared future," expressing high expectations for the occasion while extending Hong Kong's warmest talent invitation to global talents.
At the opening ceremony, Mr Lei, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival, delivered a welcome speech. He noted that this year marks the 10th edition of the event, which has become a core recruitment component of the Global Talent Summit (GTS) and effectively implements China's national talent strategy. Over the past two years, nearly 300,000 professionals have settled in Hong Kong, revitalizing the city's urban development. This year's event has reached unprecedented scale, featuring two flagship initiatives: Asia's largest lobster exhibition zone and the third Hong Kong Doctoral Festival. By connecting universities and research institutions across Hong Kong, the event brings together hundreds of PhD holders and industry experts, creating a dedicated platform for high-level researchers and AI professionals to network and collaborate.
Chairman Zhao Lei also expressed gratitude for the strong support from the Hong Kong Labour and Welfare Department and the Talent Office, as well as the collaborative efforts of human resources and social security departments in mainland provinces and municipalities including Zhejiang, Guizhou, Chongqing, and Shanghai Pudong New Area, in jointly establishing a new framework for cross-border talent collaboration and development.
Positioning as a "Super Partner": Sharing the Dividends of High-Quality Development
In his address, Mr Yuk-han, Secretary for Labour and Welfare of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, noted that Hong Kong ranks first in Asia and fourth globally in the 2025 Global Talent Competitiveness Index. He emphasized that Hong Kong is actively fulfilling its roles as a "super connector" and "super value-added hub," not only attracting local talent but also striving to link mainland provinces and cities to achieve shared utilization of human resources.
Mr Yong, Vice Chairman of the Democratic Alliance for the Construction of the Nation, convener of the Hong Kong Port Area National People's Congress deputies, and Legislative Council member, along with SBS and JP, proposed a more profound positioning- "Super Partners." He emphasized that in the inaugural year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, talents arriving in Hong Kong are no longer merely participants but partners in the city's future development, deeply engaging in and sharing the substantial benefits brought by the nation's high-quality growth.
Zhejiang-Hangzhou Collaboration: A "Two-Way Race" Between Digital Economy and Talent Ecosystem
Mr. Wu Weibin, Director of Zhejiang Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, highlighted Zhejiang's strong economy and leadership in private enterprise, digital economy, and AI. The province has introduced comprehensive talent policies covering attraction, development, and retention, including visa facilitation between Zhejiang and Hong Kong. He invited global talent to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship in Zhejiang.
For 15 consecutive years, Zhejiang has organized talent exchange programs in Hong Kong. This year's delegation included leading AI companies such as DeepSeek and Tongyi Qianwen. Hong Kong professionals noted strong startup subsidies, research support, and industrial clusters that accelerate commercialization of academic achievement. With a supportive service philosophy and high quality of life, Zhejiang offers an ideal environment for both career growth and living.
Technology-Driven: Asia's Largest Lobster Festival Highlights AI Future
The AI-themed“Lobster Festival” attracted 3,000 professionals and executives. Experts from Tencent, ByteDance, and others shared insights while offering tool installation support and trial benefits. Focusing on AI agent development, the event provides training, deployment guidance, and hands-on experience, enabling participants to quickly gain next-generation AI skills. The NovaX Sci-Tech Innovation Zone showcases AI, robotics, and smart hardware, creating immersive experiences and connecting innovation with industry demand. Meanwhile, the 3rd Hong Kong Doctoral Festival gathered over 100 doctoral talents, promoting exchanges on research commercialization and offering job-matching opportunities.
Collaborative Win-Win: Shanghai-Hong Kong Talent Full-Chain Service Initiates a New Chapter
Pudong New Area and Hong Kong signed a memorandum to enhance HR collaboration through talent information sharing and integrated services, marking deeper regional cooperation. Awards were also presented to institutions and enterprises for excellence in attracting international talent.
The organizer partnered with leading HR firms to promote university-enterprise collaboration and service standard alignment. A“2026 Zhejiang-Hong Kong High-end Talent Recruitment Zone” was launched, targeting industries such as digital economy, advanced manufacturing, and biopharmaceuticals, with competitive roles and supportive policies.
Rooted in Hong Kong and globally connected, the Talent Carnival strengthens its role as a flagship platform for talent and industry alignment, supporting Hong Kong's development as an international talent hub and driving regional innovation.
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