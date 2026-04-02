Solid Waste Management Market To Reach USD $384.48 Billion By 2030 At 3.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Solid Waste Management market to surpass $384 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Waste Management And Remediation Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,149 billion by 2030, with Solid Waste Management market to represent around 33% of the parent market. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $25,967 billion by 2030, the Solid Waste Management market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Solid Waste Management Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the solid waste management market in 2030, valued at $135 billion. The market is expected to grow from $114 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the presence of large integrated waste management service providers across the USA and Canada, increasing volumes of municipal and industrial waste generation, rising investments in recycling infrastructure and waste-to-energy facilities, growing adoption of circular economy practices, and stringent environmental regulations promoting responsible waste collection, treatment, and disposal across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Solid Waste Management Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the solid waste management market in 2030, valued at $122 billion. The market is expected to grow from $102 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to expanding smart waste management technologies such as sensor-based waste monitoring systems, increasing adoption of automated waste collection vehicles, growing investments in advanced sorting and material recovery technologies, rising public–private partnerships for urban waste management projects, and increasing deployment of digital platforms for waste tracking and operational optimization across municipalities and commercial sectors.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Solid Waste Management Market In 2030?

The solid waste management market is segmented by waste type into municipal, and industrial. The industrial market will be the largest segment of the solid waste management market segmented by waste type, accounting for 68% or $276 billion of the total in 2030. The industrial market will be supported by the rapid expansion of manufacturing and processing industries, increasing volumes of construction, mining, and industrial by-products, growing demand for specialized treatment and disposal solutions, rising adoption of recycling and resource recovery technologies, and stringent environmental compliance requirements for the safe handling and management of industrial waste streams.

The solid waste management market is segmented by material into paper and paperboard, plastic, metals, food, textiles, and other materials.

The solid waste management market is segmented by service into incineration or combustion, landfill, recycling, and composting and anaerobic digestion.

The solid waste management market is segmented by end user into residential, commercial, and industrial.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Solid Waste Management Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the solid waste management market leading up to 2030 is 4%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Solid Waste Management Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global solid waste management market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape waste collection systems, recycling infrastructure development, resource recovery frameworks, and sustainable waste disposal practices across urban and industrial ecosystems.

Rising Urbanization And Increasing Municipal Waste Generation - The rising urbanization and increasing municipal waste generation is expected to become a key growth driver for the solid waste management market by 2030. Rapid population growth in urban areas, expansion of residential complexes, and rising consumption of packaged goods are significantly increasing the volume of municipal solid waste generated globally. Cities are therefore investing in structured waste collection systems, recycling facilities, and landfill management infrastructure to manage growing waste streams efficiently. Additionally, urban authorities are implementing organized waste segregation and disposal programs to improve sanitation and environmental sustainability. As a result, rising urbanization and increasing municipal waste generation is anticipated to contribute approximately 1.4% annual growth to the market.

Growing Adoption Of Circular Economy And Resource Recovery Practices - The growing adoption of circular economy and resource recovery practices is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the solid waste management market by 2030. Governments and industries are increasingly promoting recycling, reuse, and material recovery initiatives to reduce landfill dependency and extract economic value from waste streams. Waste materials such as plastics, metals, paper, and organic waste are being converted into secondary raw materials through advanced recycling technologies and waste-to-energy systems. Companies are also investing in sorting automation and recycling infrastructure to improve resource recovery efficiency. Consequently, the growing adoption of circular economy and resource recovery practices is projected to contribute around 1.2% annual growth to the market.

Stringent Environmental Regulations And Sustainability Targets – The stringent environmental regulations and sustainability targets are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the solid waste management market by 2030. Governments across major economies are implementing stricter policies on landfill usage, industrial waste disposal, methane emissions from waste sites, and recycling targets. These regulations are encouraging municipalities and industries to adopt organized waste collection, treatment, and recycling systems to comply with environmental standards. Additionally, sustainability commitments by corporations and cities are accelerating investments in waste processing infrastructure and environmentally responsible disposal practices. Therefore, stringent environmental regulations and sustainability targets are projected to contribute approximately 1.0% annual growth to the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Solid Waste Management Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the municipal waste market, and the industrial waste market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $77 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising urban population and consumption levels, increasing industrial and construction activities generating large volumes of waste, growing investments in recycling infrastructure and waste-to-energy facilities, and stronger environmental regulations encouraging organized waste collection, treatment, and resource recovery practices. This surge reflects the increasing global focus on sustainable waste disposal, circular economy adoption, and efficient waste processing systems, accelerating growth across the global solid waste management ecosystem.

The municipal waste market is projected to grow by $25 billion, and the industrial waste market by $52 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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