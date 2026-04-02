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Trump Threatens to Strike Iran “Extremely Hard” in Coming Weeks
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night that the United States is "nearing completion" of its core objectives in Iran and warned that the country will be struck "extremely hard over the next two to three weeks," as stated by reports.
"I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America's military objectives very shortly. We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong," Trump said in a primetime address to the nation.
The president emphasized that negotiations with Iran "are ongoing" despite Tehran’s denials, claiming that Iran's "regime change has occurred because of all of their original leaders' deaths" and that "the new group is less radical and much more reasonable."
"If there is no deal, we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants very hard and probably simultaneously," he added, signaling that U.S. forces might also target Iran’s oil infrastructure.
Trump again called on U.S. allies to "build up some delayed courage" and take the lead in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that Washington could conclude the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran without reopening the strategically vital waterway. "Go to the strait and just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves," he said, claiming that the strait would "just open up naturally" once the war ends.
"I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America's military objectives very shortly. We are going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages where they belong," Trump said in a primetime address to the nation.
The president emphasized that negotiations with Iran "are ongoing" despite Tehran’s denials, claiming that Iran's "regime change has occurred because of all of their original leaders' deaths" and that "the new group is less radical and much more reasonable."
"If there is no deal, we are going to hit each and every one of their electric generating plants very hard and probably simultaneously," he added, signaling that U.S. forces might also target Iran’s oil infrastructure.
Trump again called on U.S. allies to "build up some delayed courage" and take the lead in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that Washington could conclude the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran without reopening the strategically vital waterway. "Go to the strait and just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves," he said, claiming that the strait would "just open up naturally" once the war ends.
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