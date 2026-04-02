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Punyam Academy Achieved Globally Recognized IACET Accreditation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2026 – Punyam Academy, a leading online training and certification solutions, proudly announces that it becomes IACET Accredited Training Provider and has been awarded accreditation by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).
With this achievement, Punyam Academy has demonstrated compliance with the internationally recognized ANSI/IACET Standard for Continuing Education and Training. This accreditation authorizes the organization to offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs), enhancing the global credibility and value of its professional certification programs.
The accreditation is valid for a five-year period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031, reinforcing the organization's long-term commitment to quality-driven learning and internationally accepted certification practices.
“This accreditation marks an important milestone in our journey toward delivering globally recognized training and certification provider,” said a spokesperson for Punyam Academy.“Being accredited by IACET strengthens the trust of our learners and partners and ensures that our organization implement the process and develop the courses to meet the highest international standards as accredited training provider and offers CEUs to our students that help them to strengthen their knowledge and career.”
IACET accreditation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate excellence in instructional design, delivery, and evaluation processes. Accredited providers are recognized worldwide for maintaining consistent, high-quality training systems aligned with global best practices.
Punyam Academy offers a wide range of online certification courses for ISO lead auditor training, internal auditor, lead implementer and awareness training, along with accredited classroom training programs offering Continuing Education Units (CEUs), designed to help professionals enhance their skills and achieve career growth. With IACET accreditation, the organization further strengthens its position as a trusted global provider of professional certification and competency-based training.
Learners and organizations can explore Punyam Academy's accredited training and certification programs by visiting
About Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy is a leading e-learning and certification provider and globally recognized training provider with more than 10000 students from more than 120 countries, offering globally accessible training programs for various management systems, and professional development as well as technical and management skills-oriented training courses. The organization is committed to delivering high-quality, and internationally recognized training certification solutions and our many courses are certified by Exemplar global as well as CPD.
About IACET
The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) are a nonprofit organization that sets internationally recognized standards for continuing education and training. IACET-accredited providers are committed to delivering high-quality educational programs that meet global benchmarks.
With this achievement, Punyam Academy has demonstrated compliance with the internationally recognized ANSI/IACET Standard for Continuing Education and Training. This accreditation authorizes the organization to offer Continuing Education Units (CEUs), enhancing the global credibility and value of its professional certification programs.
The accreditation is valid for a five-year period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031, reinforcing the organization's long-term commitment to quality-driven learning and internationally accepted certification practices.
“This accreditation marks an important milestone in our journey toward delivering globally recognized training and certification provider,” said a spokesperson for Punyam Academy.“Being accredited by IACET strengthens the trust of our learners and partners and ensures that our organization implement the process and develop the courses to meet the highest international standards as accredited training provider and offers CEUs to our students that help them to strengthen their knowledge and career.”
IACET accreditation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate excellence in instructional design, delivery, and evaluation processes. Accredited providers are recognized worldwide for maintaining consistent, high-quality training systems aligned with global best practices.
Punyam Academy offers a wide range of online certification courses for ISO lead auditor training, internal auditor, lead implementer and awareness training, along with accredited classroom training programs offering Continuing Education Units (CEUs), designed to help professionals enhance their skills and achieve career growth. With IACET accreditation, the organization further strengthens its position as a trusted global provider of professional certification and competency-based training.
Learners and organizations can explore Punyam Academy's accredited training and certification programs by visiting
About Punyam Academy
Punyam Academy is a leading e-learning and certification provider and globally recognized training provider with more than 10000 students from more than 120 countries, offering globally accessible training programs for various management systems, and professional development as well as technical and management skills-oriented training courses. The organization is committed to delivering high-quality, and internationally recognized training certification solutions and our many courses are certified by Exemplar global as well as CPD.
About IACET
The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) are a nonprofit organization that sets internationally recognized standards for continuing education and training. IACET-accredited providers are committed to delivering high-quality educational programs that meet global benchmarks.
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