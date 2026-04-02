We Welcome Steps Towards Lasting Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Turkish VP

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)We welcome initiatives aimed at establishing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the South Caucasus, Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting of government heads and vice presidents of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries in Baku, Yılmaz emphasized the importance of seizing this historic opportunity and the eventual signing of a peace agreement between the two countries

“The emergence of a cooperative and stable environment in the South Caucasus will further strengthen ties across the Turkish world. We believe that new opportunities for collaboration in infrastructure, communications, and transport will make significant contributions to the prosperity of Turkish states,” Yilmaz added.

The meeting of the heads of government of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has begun. The meeting is being hosted by official Baku. The meeting is attended by Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nokerguly Atagulyev, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ünal Üstel, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.