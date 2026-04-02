Kazakhstan To Host Informal Turkic Summit On AI, Digital Development - PM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to hold an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) focused on artificial intelligence and digital development, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced Thursday, Trend reports.

Bektenov made the announcement during the second meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of the OTS in Baku.

“Given the rapid development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, the active implementation of new technological solutions is particularly important, as Kazakhstan has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence,” he noted.

The prime minister also highlighted Kazakhstan's push to create a digital solutions center within the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). He invited other member states to co-sponsor the initiative at the UN.