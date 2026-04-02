Russian Shahed Drones Attack Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy has again attacked the city with a combat drone-we are clarifying the details. There are still enemy UAVs in the airspace-please be careful,” the post reads.

Later, the mayor reported that the Kyivskyi district was hit.

The air raid alert in the city remains in effect.

Russian drones attack port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight, causing damage

As reported, Russian forces struck Kharkiv several times during the night and morning of April 2. A fire broke out in the Kyivskyi district. According to the mayor, the enemy attempted to target a critical infrastructure facility.

Illustrative photo