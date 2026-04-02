Russian Shahed Drones Attack Kharkiv
“The enemy has again attacked the city with a combat drone-we are clarifying the details. There are still enemy UAVs in the airspace-please be careful,” the post reads.
Later, the mayor reported that the Kyivskyi district was hit.
The air raid alert in the city remains in effect.Read also: Russian drones attack port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight, causing damage
As reported, Russian forces struck Kharkiv several times during the night and morning of April 2. A fire broke out in the Kyivskyi district. According to the mayor, the enemy attempted to target a critical infrastructure facility.
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