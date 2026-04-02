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Russian Shahed Drones Attack Kharkiv

Russian Shahed Drones Attack Kharkiv


2026-04-02 05:05:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy has again attacked the city with a combat drone-we are clarifying the details. There are still enemy UAVs in the airspace-please be careful,” the post reads.

Later, the mayor reported that the Kyivskyi district was hit.

The air raid alert in the city remains in effect.

Read also: Russian drones attack port infrastructure in Odesa region overnight, causing damage

As reported, Russian forces struck Kharkiv several times during the night and morning of April 2. A fire broke out in the Kyivskyi district. According to the mayor, the enemy attempted to target a critical infrastructure facility.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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