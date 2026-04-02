Iran Says War To Continue Until US 'Humiliation'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ebrahim Zolfaghari said on Thursday that the war between the United States and Iran will persist until Washington's "permanent, definitive humiliation, regret, and surrender, AzerNEWS reports.

"As we had said, we declare to the American-Zionist enemies that your information about our military power, capabilities, and equipment is incomplete. You know nothing of our vast and strategic capacities," Zolfaghari said in a statement on Telegram, contradicting claims by US President Donald Trump that Iran's navy and air force are "gone." "Our strategic military production takes place in locations you know nothing about, and you will never be able to reach them," he added.

"Await our more crushing, extensive, and devastating actions," Zolfaghari stated. Trump said separately that the US military would attack Iran "extremely hard" within the next "two to three weeks," adding that objectives in Iran are "nearing completion."

Trump reiterated that if a deal is not reached, we will target each of their power plants very aggressively, likely all at once. Over the next 2 to 3 weeks, we will strike them extremely hard and send them back to the "stone age" they deserve.