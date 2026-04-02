Baku Hosts OTS Government Heads Meeting To Advance Economic And Transport Agenda

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The second meeting of the heads of government and vice presidents of member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is being held in Baku at the Gulustan Palace.

According to AzerNEWS, the event brings together senior representatives from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Northern Cyprus, alongside the Vice President of Türkiye and the Secretary General of the OTS.

The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, as well as advancing transport and logistics connectivity among member states.

The previous meeting of OTS government heads was held in Kyrgyzstan on September 18 last year.