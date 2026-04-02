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India's Arms Exports Reach New High Of Over US$4 Bln


2026-04-02 05:04:51
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, April 2 (Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) - India's arms exports reached a new all-time high in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, totalling US$4.1 billion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“India's defence exports set a new historical high, reaching a record 384.2 billion rupees [US$4.1 billion] in the 2025-2026 fiscal year. This marks a steady increase of 62.66 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year,” Singh wrote on the social media platform X.

This significant spike in defence exports reflects the growing confidence of the international community in India's own technological capabilities and the power of its advanced manufacturing base, the minister added.

Considering that 54.84 per cent of this volume was provided by state-owned defence enterprises and 45.16 per cent by the private sector, this achievement demonstrates the strength and effectiveness of the defence ecosystem based on cooperation and self-sufficiency, Singh said.

- NNN-BERNAMA-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI

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