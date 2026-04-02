EU-India FTA: True Commitment Or Marriage Of Convenience?

MENAFN - Asia Times) On March 30, as an 11-member delegation from the European Parliament touched down in New Delhi, the choreography of diplomacy unfolded with familiar optimism.

Meetings with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal were cordial, the language upbeat and the ambition unmistakable: fast-track the implementation of the long-negotiated India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with signatures expected by the third quarter of 2026 and entry into force the following year.

Yet behind the pleasantries lay a deeper question: is this the beginning of a transformative economic partnership between two of the world's largest markets-or merely a pragmatic alignment born of geopolitical anxiety?

For Brussels, the urgency is palpable. As European Parliament member Angelika Niebler put it bluntly, India represents a“trustworthy partner” in a world increasingly defined by fragmentation. The subtext is clear: Europe is hedging.

The aftershocks of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, tensions with China and a more transactional United States have forced the EU to rethink its economic dependencies. The result is a strategic pivot towards“friend-shoring”-and India, with its demographic heft and geopolitical autonomy, fits the bill.

Strategic trade calculus

For India, the calculus is equally strategic. New Delhi's multi-alignment doctrine seeks to maximize economic opportunity without binding political commitments. An FTA with the EU-its second-largest trading partner-offers precisely that: access without entanglement.

The numbers alone justify the enthusiasm. Bilateral trade in goods between India and the EU reached roughly US$136 billion in fiscal year 2024–25, while services trade added another $83 billion. Together, the two economies account for nearly a quarter of global GDP and a third of world trade.

The FTA promises to deepen this relationship dramatically.