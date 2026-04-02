India Aims For Most Formidable Navy In The World By 2047: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday declared that the government of India aims to transform the Indian Navy into the world's most formidable force by 2047. Addressing the Veer Sainik Samman in Thiruvananthapuram, a tribute dedicated to brave ex-servicemen, the Defence Minister declared that India is making significant strides in the global shipbuilding sector. He highlighted that while the country is adopting modern shipbuilding methods, it is simultaneously utilising ancient Indian maritime techniques. Emphasising this progress, he noted that the completion of an indigenously built aircraft carrier in Cochin places India among a select group of nations with such advanced capabilities.

India's Shipbuilding Prowess

"Ships from India, sailing via Kerala, once conducted trade spanning from the Roman Empire all the way to Cambodia and Indonesia exchange was not merely commercial; it was also a cultural exchange. Kerala has historically served as a major global hub for trade...While India is adopting modern shipbuilding methods, it is also simultaneously utilizing the techniques employed in the construction of ancient Indian vessels..India is making significant strides in the global shipbuilding sector...An indigenously built aircraft carrier has been completed in Cochin. Only a select few nations in the world possess such a capability...By 2047, we aspire to transform the Indian Navy into the most formidable naval force in the world," said Singh.

From Importer to Major Defence Exporter

In addition to the progress in shipbuilding, the Defence Minister noted a significant shift in India's defence strategy, stating that while the country previously relied on imports to meet its weaponry needs, it has now become a prominent exporter. He emphasised that defence exports have witnessed a steady increase compared to last year, with the total now standing at ₹38,500 crore.

"Until now, India used to rely on others for weapons and imported them. But now, we are exporting. Our exports have increased even compared to last year. Look at how low our defence exports were in 2014. In the year 2014, India's Defence Exports were approximately 600 crore rupees, But today, our exports stand at ₹38,500 crore," said Singh.

He declared that he aims to meet a total defence export target of ₹3 lakh crore by the end of 2029. "My goal is that, by the end of 2029, our export target will reach ₹3 lakh crore. And I assure you that this Defence Minister is always at your service to meet your needs," added Singh.

Assurance on West Asia Crisis

Addressing the West Asia crisis, the Defence Minister stated that the government is fully prepared to manage the ongoing situation in the Middle East. He reassured the public that there is absolutely no shortage of petrol or diesel in the country and confirmed that the Indian Navy is actively engaged in monitoring the region and facilitating the safety of those present.

"We are fully prepared to handle the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Some people are spreading lies and creating confusion. There is absolutely no shortage of petrol or diesel. Our Navy is actively engaged in evacuating those present in the region. PM Modi is safeguarding the interests of Indians there...The situation in West Asia is far from ordinary. A significant number of people from Kerala reside there, but the government is keeping a vigilant watch over the situation. We are fully prepared to tackle any eventuality," added Singh. (ANI)

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