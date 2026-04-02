'Valmiki Ramayana' New Poster Shows Hanuman's Devotion To Lord Ram

New Poster Unveiled on Hanuman Janmotsav

Days after sharing the first-look poster, the makers of 'Valmiki Ramayana' have now released a new poster on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, giving audiences another glimpse into the film's theme. The newly released creative highlights Lord Hanuman's devotion to Lord Ram. The poster reflects faith, humility, and the strong bond between the two.

Recap of the First-Look Poster

Last month, the makers shared the first-look poster, giving film enthusiasts a glimpse of the movie's devotional theme. The first-look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Ram Navami and depicted the feet of Lord Ram, which hold deep significance in Indian tradition. The image symbolized faith, humility, and the act of seeking blessings before embarking on a sacred journey.

Along with the poster, the makers shared a caption introducing it to the audience: "As long as mountains stand and rivers flow, the Ramayana will live on." As long as mountains stand and rivers flow, the Ramayana will live on.@BhavnaTalwar @resulp @sabucyril @itsanandneel #DrChandraprakashDwivedi #BinodPradhan #AlokSinha @the_ramayan twitter/Z5OJWj26ft - sabu cyril (@sabucyril) March 26, 2026

Creative Team Behind the Film

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Bhavna Talwar and brings together a strong team from the industry. Alongside Sabu Cyril, cinematographer Binod Pradhan and sound designer Resul Pookutty are part of the project. Writers Anand Neelakantan and Chandraprakash Dwivedi have also contributed to the film to ensure the story remains grounded and authentic.

Focus on Faith and Cultural Values

The first-look posters suggest that the film will present the Ramayana with a focus on faith and cultural values. The makers appear to be aiming to connect with audiences through a simple yet meaningful presentation.

Release Date

Valmiki Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.

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