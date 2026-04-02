Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' Teaser Unveils Intense Guru-Shishya Plot

The teaser for actor Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film 'Aakhri Sawal' has been released, days after the makers announced the project. The teaser was unveiled on Thursday on the occasion of Hanuman Ji Janmotsav. The short video offers a glimpse into the film's central idea, which revolves around questions and debates about truth, history, and youth perspectives.

The film follows the story of Vicky, a sharp and inquisitive student, who challenges his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, after his thesis is rejected. What begins as a personal academic issue soon escalates into a national debate. The story then develops into a larger conflict, showcasing a powerful Guru-Shishya face-off. Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

'Aakhri Sawal' Poster and Tagline

Last month, the makers shared the first-look poster for the film along with an announcement about its release date. The poster features Dutt in a serious and intense pose, framed within a large question mark. The artwork uses dark tones and fire-like visuals, giving it a powerful and mysterious feel. The tagline on the poster reads, "The Question India Never Stopped Asking," hinting at the film's theme.

Cast, Crew, and Release Date

'Aakhri Sawal' is produced by Nikhil Nanda, Dhanraj Nathwani, and Sanjay Dutt, and is backed by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment. Alongside Dutt, the film stars Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra. The film is set to hit cinemas on May 15, 2026.

Sanjay Dutt's Recent Success

Meanwhile, the actor is currently basking in the success of his recent film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' in which he plays Pakistani police officer Chaudhary Aslam. The film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been performing strongly at the box office since its release. (ANI)

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