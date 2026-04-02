Congress Slams FCRA Bill, Claims It Targets Minorities For Polls

Congress Slams Bill as 'Dangerous', Alleges 'Hidden Agenda'

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday called the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, "extremely dangerous" and said it is not in the interest of the country. He accused the government of introducing it without discussion or consultation and pursuing a hidden agenda. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "The way this bill has been introduced, it is becoming clear that this bill is extremely dangerous. It is not in the interest of the country, and therefore the Congress party is opposing it... It seems the government has brought this bill without any discussion or consultation, just to benefit a few people and to fulfill its hidden agenda."

Earlier, Congress MP Imraan Masood said that the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill is likely to impact Christians the most, followed by Muslims, and claimed the move is linked to the upcoming Kerala elections. Speaking to ANI, Masood said, "This has been done keeping in mind the Keralam elections. This bill will affect Christians the most, and then Muslims..."

Opposition Alleges Move to Target Minority Communities

The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability of foreign contributions in India. However, Opposition parties have strongly opposed it, alleging that the amendment aims to centralise control over institutions and target minority communities.

DMK MP Kanimozhi also asked the Centre to "abandon" the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, stating that it empowers the government to "unjustly block foreign funding."

In an X post, Kanimozhi said that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will oppose the Bill, terming it an attempt to undermine equal rights to minority communities. "The Union BJP government is set to introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Bill with the intent to unjustly block foreign funding for voluntary organisations and groups that help advance minority communities. The Constitution of this country guarantees equal rights to all religions. The secular progressive alliance will not permit any attempt to undermine that right. The Union BJP government must immediately abandon this legislative amendment," she wrote. (ANI)

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