IPL 2026: Sanjiv Goenka's Intense Chat With Rishabh Pant After LSG Loss To DC Goes Viral (WATCH)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted having an intense and animated chat with captain Rishabh Pant after the team's defeat in the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 1.

The LSG suffered a six-wicket defeat to DC, enduring a disappointing start to their campaign as they continue their search for a maiden IPL title. After being bundled out for 141, the hosts failed to defend it as the visitors chased down the 142-run target with 17 balls to spare or in 17.1 overs. Sameer Rizvi played a match-winning knock of 70 off 47 balls and formed a crucial, unbeaten 119-run stand for the fifth wicket with Tristan Stubbs (39 off 32 balls).

LSG bowlers, especially Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Mohsin Khan, made early inroads to put Delhi Capitals under pressure during the powerplay. However, the momentum dramatically shifted after Rizvi and Stubbs steadied the innings with a composed and match-defining partnership.

Also Read: IPL 2026: LSG Slammed for Breaking Marsh-Markram Opening After Skipper Pant's Run-Out vs DC

Goenka and Pant in an Animated Chat

As Lucknow Super Giants began their maiden IPL title quest on a disappointing note, what caught the attention of the fans was the post-match chat between Sanjiv Geonka and Rishabh Pant at the stadium. Goenka, as usual, talks to the players and coaching staff after the match to discuss performances and identify areas of improvement.

In a video that went viral on social media, Sanjiv Goenka can be seen having an intense and animated on-field chat with Rishabh Pant, with head coach Justin Langer and Director of Cricket Tom Moody also present nearby, observing the discussion following the defeat.

The exact details of the conversation between Goenka and Pank is known, although the body language suggested a serious discussion following the team's disappointing loss. It can be ascertained that the discussion was centered around the team's performance and key moments from the match, as Lucknow Super Giants look to regroup quickly after a disappointing start to their campaign.

Sanjiv Goenka and team have an animated chat with Pant after the matchby

u/QuickLaw5338 in

IndiaCricket

This was not the first time Sanjiv Goenka was seen having a post-match chat with the captain, with similar moments in the past also grabbing attention and sparking debate among fans over his on-field approach.

Goenka's apparent involvement in such animated on-field discussions has previously drawn attention, incidents sparking conversations among fans about his approach to interacting with players after matches. Whether in a win or a defeat, the LSG owner has often been seen interacting with players on the field after matches, making such moments a recurring talking point among fans.

KL Rahul's Past Interaction with Sanjiv Goenka Resurfaces

The LSG owner, Sanjiv Goenka's intense discussion with captain Rishabh Pant after the team's defeat to the DC in their opening match of the IPL 2026 has reminded fans of a similar incident involving former skipper KL Rahul, which had also gone viral at the time.

In 2024, when KL Rahul was the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, he was seen engaged in an intense chat with Goenka, who was visibly furious and angry after the team's crushing 10-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The intense chat between Rahul and Geonka became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts criticise Sanjiv Goenka's on-field approach, with many pointing out similarities to his past interaction with KL Rahul, while others felt such conversations should happen behind closed doors rather than in public, calling it unnecessary pressure on Rishabh Pant and the team.

Sanjiv Goenka is having a chat with Rishabh Pant and the coaching staff after the loss against DC Sanjeev Goenka will not like the behavior he showed with KL Rahul, today he has again shown the same behavior with Rishabh Pant after losing today's match. Why do they tolerate... twitter/XnLiQnHqKK

- Prem Kumar (@cbhushanamazon) April 1, 2026

BEFORE KL RAHUL, NOW RISHABH PANT Winning and losing are part of the game, but public humiliation shouldn't be. If Sanjiv Goenka has concerns, they belong in the dressing room, not on a global broadcast. Lecturing a captain like KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant in front of cameras... twitter/YDCjeacYAt

- Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) April 1, 2026

SANJIV GOENKA ALWAYS STARTS HIS BOSSGIRI AFTER LSG LOSES Winning and losing are part of the game, but this is not okay. This is cricket, not a company-players aren't employees to be controlled lecturing captains like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in front of cameras... twitter/HN7gHfObpV

- Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 2, 2026

Sanjiv Goenka has once again shown his true colours. I have never seen any team owner talk like this after losing just one game. He was literally taking a class of Rishabh Pant and the entire coaching staff after yesterday's loss respect for KL Rahul has increased so much,... twitter/uLTeXsKHcd

- Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) April 2, 2026

26/4. Then Rizvi and Stubbs added 119 runs while Sanjiv Goenka watched his team collapse again same owner who drove out KL Rahul after a public confrontation is back on the field having "discussions" with Pant and the coaching staff's problem isn't the batting. It's...

- Gully Point (@gullypoint_) April 2, 2026

Drama at Ekana Stadium.- Owner of LSG Sanjiv Goenka looking very angry for Rishabh Pant after the defeat by DC of the first Match of Season.- It's a very stupid idea by an owner. No player wants defeat, every player give his more than a hundred percent. - If you want... twitter/iEmbRYUKN1

- VinodCrick. (@we_knowd) April 2, 2026

The way things are going, Goenka ji will be seen captaining for the next year. Other teams also lose matches, but why are they after the captain? First KL RAHUL and now RISHAB PANT @unicorngenral (@unicorngen6994) April 2, 2026

In the last IPL season, Lucknow Super Giants had a disappointing campaign as they finished seventh in the league stage with six wins and eight losses, and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Following a defeat to the Delhi Capitals, the Rishabh Pant-led side will look to bounce back when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 5.

Also Read: 'From 26/4 to Hero': How Sameer Rizvi Rescued DC From Precarious Start to Thrilling Win Over LSG?