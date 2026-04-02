PM Modi Says Keralam Supports BJP, Slams 'Hollow' LDF, UDF Promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the people of Keralam are showing strong support for the BJP-NDA, asserting that voters have seen through the empty promises of both LDF and UDF. He will interact with party workers and citizens through the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad - Keralam" programme this evening.

In a post on X, "The people of Keralam are enthusiastically supporting BJP-NDA across the state. They have seen through the hollow promises of both LDF and UDF." The people of Keralam are enthusiastically supporting BJP-NDA across the state. They have seen through the hollow promises of both LDF and UDF. Looking forward to today's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad - Keralam' at 4:30 this evening. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2026

"Looking forward to today's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot Samvad - Keralam' at 4:30 this evening," the post read. Elections for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held on April 9, with the counting of votes on May 4.

The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

BJP Unveils Manifesto for Keralam's Development

Earlier on March 31, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala released its election manifesto outlining a detailed roadmap for the state's development, sector-specific economic growth, and welfare initiatives for women and poor families if voted to power in the assembly polls.

The manifesto, unveiled by the party's national president Nitin Nabin and state party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, positions Kerala as a preferred global tourism destination while aiming to develop the state's cities as specialised economic hubs.

Economic Hubs and Employment

The party has promised to promote Thiruvananthapuram as an IT and innovation capital, Kochi as India's shipbuilding hub, Kozhikode as a centre for healthcare and medical innovation, Thrissur as a cultural tourism capital, Kollam as an internationally competitive blue economy cluster prioritising marine exports, and Kannur as a defence innovation hub. The party emphasised that these sectoral hubs are expected to generate substantial employment opportunities.

Welfare and Social Security Promises

On the welfare front, the BJP promises a Bhakshya Arogya Suraksha card for needy women, providing a monthly recharge of Rs 2,500 for medicines and groceries. The manifesto also proposes establishing an AIIMS in Kerala, along with a high-speed railway network connecting Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur.

Further pledges include providing two free LPG cylinders per year to poor families, one during Onam and one during Christmas. Every household will also be supplied with 20,000 litres of free water per month.

Devaswom Board Reforms and Temple Management

The manifesto also addresses the management of major places of worship, including Sabarimala and Guruvayur, promising protection through revamped Devaswom Boards.

Stance on Mullaperiyar Dam

Regarding the Mullaperiyar Dam, the BJP pledged to ensure water supply for Tamil Nadu while safeguarding Kerala's interests.' (ANI)

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