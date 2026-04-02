Rahul Gandhi Vows To Repeal CAPF Bill 2026 If Congress Wins Polls

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday said if Congress is voted to power in the next general elections, then the CAPF Bill 2026, which seeks to reserve top leadership roles in the Central Armed police forces for IPS officers, will be repealed.

Rahul Gandhi Cites 'Institutional Injustice'

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the "stagnancy" in CAPF promotions. "These soldiers are deployed along our borders, battling terrorism and Naxalism, and ensuring the security of our democratic festivals--the elections. Yet, when it comes to their rights and dignity, the system turns its back on them. The CAPF personnel themselves stand opposed to this discrimination."

Referring to CRPF Assistant Commandant Ajay Malik, who lost his leg in an IED blast on March 1 in Jharkhand, Rahul Gandhi said, "And what did he receive in return for this sacrifice? Despite over 15 years of loyal service, no promotion and no right to lead his own force."

The Lok Sabha LoP said that this is because all top-ranking positions are reserved for IPS officers. "This is not merely the plight of a single officer; it represents an institutional injustice being perpetrated against millions of CAPF personnel."

Congress Pledges to Repeal 'Discriminatory Law'

Slamming the government for attempts to "shatter" the morale of CAPF, Rahul Gandhi said his party honours the Central armed forces through its policies. "The Congress Party makes a clear pledge: the moment our government assumes office, this discriminatory law will be repealed. For those who fight for the nation must, without exception, be granted the right to lead," he said.

Background of the CAPF Bill

On Wednesday, the CAPF Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha amid a walkout staged by the Opposition. The Opposition MPs had flagged that the Bill goes against the Supreme Court judgment in 2025, which called for "the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs upto the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over a period of time, say within an outer limit of two years.

The legislation paves the way for the appointment of officers from the Indian Police Service in the ranks of Special Director General and Director General in the CAPFs, which shall be filled by deputation only. (ANI)

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