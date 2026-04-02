South Africa's Rassie Van Der Dussen Announces Retirement From Cricket

Rassie van der Dussen Retires

South African batter Rassie van der Dussen announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday. Dussen was not being offered a renewed contract by Cricket South Africa for the 2026-27 season. The top-order batter, who had a hybrid central contract, had also been out of the national setup for the past seven months.

Heartfelt Retirement Announcement

The right-hander confirmed the decision on April 2, taking to his social media to share a heartfelt message reflecting on his journey in international cricket. In an Instagram post on Thursday morning, van der Dussen wrote: "It is with a proud heart and a profound sense of gratitude that I announce my retirement from international cricket. To wear the Proteas jersey is a feat that demands a level of resilience and dedication that both tests and rewards you in the most incredible way. To have played for my Country has been the greatest honour of my life." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rassie van der Dussen (@rassie72) "This journey has been paved with years of sacrifice, but the privilege of representing South Africa was worth every moment."

Van der Dussen added that while his international career has come to an end, he will continue to represent his domestic side, the Lions, and transition into coaching.

A Look Back at His Career

Dussen made his T20I debut on October 9, 2018, and went on to represent South Africa across all three formats. Dussen represented South Africa in 18 Tests, 71 ODIs and 57 T20Is between October 2018 and August 2025, finishing with the team's second-highest ODI average of all time, behind AB de Villiers.

ODI Dominance and World Cup Highlights

His greatest impact came in the 50-over format, where he scored six centuries and 17 fifties, including five half-centuries in his first nine matches in early 2019. He earned selection for South Africa's 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup squad and retained his place even when de Villiers, who had previously retired, made himself available for the tournament.

Dussen's first ODI century came against Pakistan in 2021, and he followed it up with two more hundreds at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, including a standout 133 against New Zealand.

Leadership Roles

Dussen also stepped into leadership roles, captaining South Africa in a T20I series against the West Indies in May 2024 and again during a tri-series in Zimbabwe in July 2025. (ANI)

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