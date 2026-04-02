26 Years Strong: Canon's Female Photojournalist Grant And Video Grant Now Accepting Applications

Canon Europe ( ), in partnership with Visa pour l'Image, announces two grants to support long-term documentary projects both in the photography and filmmaking space.

Championing the very best in storytelling, the 26th Canon Female Photojournalist Grant celebrates an outstanding photographer in recognition of her contribution to photojournalism, whilst the 7th Canon Video Grant acknowledges those wanting to magnify a social, cultural or economic issue in documentary form. The grants are open to individuals worldwide.

Canon Female Photojournalist Grant

For the 26th year in a row, Canon and Visa pour l'Image will award an €8,000 grant to a female photojournalist pursuing a long-term documentary project. The grant is designed to either support the completion of an existing project or facilitate the making of a new one. Entries will be judged by a jury of renowned industry experts. In 2025, French photojournalist Marion Péhée was awarded for her long-term project documenting young adults in Ukraine. Former grantees ( ) include Anastasia Taylor-Lind, Natalya Saprunova and Acacia Johnson.

Canon Video Grant

Alongside this, Canon together with Visa pour l'Image are seeking documentary filmmakers for the 7th Canon Video Grant. In 2025, Shiho Fukada, photojournalist and filmmaker, was awarded for her project 'Echoes of Little Tokyo', focusing on a fifth-generation funeral home serving Los Angeles' Japanese-American community. The grant winner will receive €8,000, along with a loan of video kit including a Canon video camera and two lenses to make a short documentary of approximately eight minutes in length.

Both grants form part of a long-standing partnership between Visa pour l'Image and Canon, celebrating its 37th anniversary this year.

The winning projects of 2025 (Marion Péhée and Shiho Fukada's projects) will be presented at this year's Visa pour l'Image festival in Perpignan, France.

How to apply

Canon Female Photojournalist Grant:



Application window: 18 March – 19 May 2026

Granted to professional photojournalists actively working in the field

Worldwide submissions accepted

Entry is free Apply here:

Canon Video Grant:



Application window: 25 March – 27 May 2026

Granted to professional documentary filmmakers actively working in the field

Worldwide submissions accepted

Entry is free Apply here:

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About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (Canon-CNA) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon's business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon's in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa's rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( ) – 'living and working together for the common good'. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

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