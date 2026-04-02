Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market Size, Top Share, Demand Industry Report, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Single-cell Multiomics Market Size The single-cell multiomics market size was valued at USD 6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 7 billion in 2026 to USD 22 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period (2026-2034), as per Straits Research Analysis. The single-cell multiomics market is driven by a shift toward multi-modal and spatial omics, integrating genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics for deeper insights into cellular heterogeneity and disease mechanisms, supported by technologies like CITE-seq, REAP-seq, and advanced microfluidics. AI, machine learning, and foundation models are increasingly applied to analyze complex datasets, enabling predictive modeling, biomarker discovery, and applications in oncology, immunology, neurology, and drug development. Adoption is further accelerated by precision medicine, allowing patient-specific biomarkers and targeted therapies. However, market growth is restrained by high instrument and reagent costs and stringent regulatory approvals (FDA, EMA, and regional bodies), limiting adoption in smaller labs and emerging biotech firms. Opportunities arise from collaborations, outsourcing to CROs, and applications in cell and gene therapies, supported by initiatives such as the Human Cell Atlas, NIH Single-Cell Genomics Interest Group, government funding programs, and WHO-backed policies, which promote standardized protocols, workforce training, and equitable access to advanced technologies. Key Market Insights North America dominated the market with the largest share of 42% in 2025. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period at a CAGR of 20%. By type, the single-cell transcriptomics segment accounted for the largest share of 45% in 2025. By technique, the single cell isolation and dispensing segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period. By technique, the single-cell analysis segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period. By end user, the academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of 45% in 2025. By application, the immunology segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period. The US single-cell multiomics market size was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 6 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 7 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 22 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 19% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Qiagen N.V., Takara Holdings Inc. Takara Bio Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., 10x Genomics, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company

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Emerging Trends in Single-cell Multiomics Market Shift toward multi-modal data integration

The single-cell multiomics market is increasingly moving from single-omics analyses to multi-modal data integration, combining genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics from the same cell or sample. This approach provides a complete molecular profile, enabling better understanding of cellular heterogeneity, disease mechanisms, and interconnections between molecular layers. Technologies such as CITE-seq, REAP-seq, and advanced microfluidic platforms facilitate simultaneous measurement of multiple omics, while spatial multiomics adds tissue context to these datasets.

Increasing adoption of ai and foundation models for advanced analysis

The growing volume and complexity of single-cell multiomics data is driving adoption of AI, machine learning, and foundation models for advanced analysis, with over 65% of multiomics datasets expected to be analyzed using AI-enabled platforms by 2030. These models enable pattern recognition, predictive modeling, and batch effect correction, providing actionable insights from high-dimensional datasets that are impossible to interpret manually. Applications span oncology, immunology, neurology, and drug discovery, allowing prediction of disease progression, immune responses, and treatment outcomes.

Market Drivers Rising adoption of precision medicine and growth in multi-modal and spatial omics drives market

The increasing shift toward precision medicine is a primary driver of the single-cell multiomics market. Single-cell technologies allow researchers and clinicians to analyze cellular heterogeneity at an unprecedented resolution, enabling identification of patient-specific biomarkers and targeted therapeutic strategies. This capability is especially critical in oncology, immunology, and neurology, where treatment responses vary significantly between patients. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly investing in single-cell multiomics platforms to design personalized therapies, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce trial-and-error in drug development.

The single-cell multiomics market is driven by the integration of multiple omics layers such as genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics into a single analytical workflow. Multi-modal approaches provide a comprehensive view of cellular function, allowing for deeper understanding of disease mechanisms and molecular interactions. In addition, spatial multiomics technologies map molecular data in the tissue context, which is crucial for studying the tumor microenvironment, immune cell niches, and neuronal networks. These innovations are accelerating adoption in both academic research and pharmaceutical R&D, enabling more accurate biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.

High cost of instruments and regulatory hurdles restrain single-cell multiomics market growth

One of the primary restraints in the single-cell multiomics market is the high cost of instruments, consumables, and reagents, with initial platform investments ranging between USD 100,000 and over USD 1 million. Platforms such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), microfluidic devices, and droplet-based single-cell systems require significant capital investment, along with ongoing expenditure on specialized reagents and kits. This makes adoption challenging for small laboratories, emerging biotech firms, and research centers in developing regions, limiting market penetration despite growing demand for advanced multiomics analyses.

Regulatory hurdles also act as a significant barrier in the market. Clinical applications of single-cell multiomics technologies are subject to stringent FDA, EMA, and other regional regulatory approvals, particularly when used for diagnostics or therapeutic decision-making. The complex workflows, high-dimensional data, and lack of standardized protocols can slow regulatory clearance, delaying the commercial launch of new platforms, assays, or diagnostic tests, and restraining the speed of market growth.

Outsourcing and increased applications in cell therapy offer growth opportunities for single-cell multiomics market players

Opportunities arise from outsourcing and collaborative research in single-cell multiomics. Many academic institutes, small biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies outsource complex experiments to CROs or specialized service providers, allowing broader access to high-end technology without large capital investment. Scientific associations and international consortia, such as the Human Cell Atlas (HCA) and NIH Single-Cell Genomics Interest Group, actively encourage collaboration, data sharing, and standardized protocols. Additionally, government-backed funding programs support partnerships between academia and industry, creating avenues for customized service offerings, joint research initiatives, and early access to innovative discoveries.

Single-cell multiomics are increasingly applied in cell therapy, CAR-T therapy, and gene editing research, creating significant market opportunities. These technologies allow researchers to analyze individual cells for safety, efficacy, and functional heterogeneity, which is critical for developing advanced therapies. Government and public-sector support amplify this growth. For instance, in the US, the NIH and NHGRI fund multiomics programs that accelerate research in cellular and gene-based therapies, while global initiatives such as the WHO Science Council promote equitable access to genomics technologies for public health applications. These initiatives facilitate precision medicine adoption, regulatory guidance, and workforce training, further boosting market potential.

Regional Insights North America: market dominance through advanced healthcare and collaborations between universities, hospitals, and cros

North America dominated the market with the largest share of 42% in 2025, driven by highly advanced healthcare and biotechnology infrastructure, characterized by worldclass research and clinical institutions, robust bioinformatics ecosystems, and sustained publicsector support. The region hosts premier genomic research hubs and hospitals that integrate cuttingedge technologies into clinical and translational workflows, enabling rapid adoption in oncology, precision medicine, and cellular therapy research.

The US shows strong adoption of single-cell multiomics technologies due to its leading role in precision medicine, oncology, immunology, and gene/cell therapy research. Hospitals, academic institutions, and research centers integrate multiomics profiling to analyze cellular heterogeneity, identify biomarkers, and guide personalized treatment strategies, particularly in cancer immunotherapy and CAR-T cell therapies. Government-backed initiatives such as the NIH Precision Medicine Initiative, Cancer Moonshot Program, and NHGRI multiomics grants provide funding, infrastructure, and training to accelerate adoption.

In Canada, the adoption of single-cell multiomics technologies is driven by strong collaborations between universities, research hospitals, and contract research organizations (CROs). Academic institutions such as University of Toronto, McGill University, and the University of British Columbia partner with hospitals and CROs to implement multiomics workflows in oncology, immunology, and precision medicine research. Government initiatives like the Canadian Genomics Strategy and the Canadian Precision Health Initiative provide funding, infrastructure, and training, enabling these collaborations to scale research and clinical applications. These partnerships facilitate data sharing, standardized workflows, and translational studies, accelerating the adoption of advanced single-cell technologies across academic and clinical settings.

Asia Pacific: fastest growth driven by lower operational & research costs and highly integrated biomedical system

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period at a CAGR of 20%. One of the key factors driving the rapid growth of the single-cell multiomics market in this region is the lower operational and research costs compared to North America and Europe. Research institutions, biotech companies, and contract research organizations in countries like China, India, and Singapore benefit from cost-effective laboratory infrastructure, affordable skilled labor, and lower regulatory expenses, which reduce the overall expense of implementing high-throughput single-cell multiomics workflows. This cost advantage enables academic institutions and biotech firms to scale experiments, adopt advanced technologies, and conduct large-scale translational research at a fraction of the cost seen in more developed markets, accelerating adoption across the region.

In Japan, government support plays a critical role in advancing the single-cell multiomics market, primarily through the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), which funds large-scale programs in genomics, precision medicine, and translational research. AMED supports initiatives such as disease-specific multiomics projects, cancer genomics programs, and regenerative medicine research, enabling integration of single-cell technologies into clinical applications. Japan's focus on personalized healthcare, aging population studies, and advanced therapeutics further drives the adoption of multiomics platforms.

Singapore serves as a key hub for translational research and multiomics innovation in Southeast Asia, supported by strong government backing and a highly integrated biomedical ecosystem. Agencies such as the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and initiatives under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) framework drive investments in genomics, precision medicine, and advanced biotechnologies. Leading institutions, including the Genome Institute of Singapore and major research hospitals, collaborate closely with biotech firms and global pharmaceutical companies to accelerate the translation of multiomics research into clinical applications. The country's advanced infrastructure, skilled workforce, and focus on data-driven healthcare and precision medicine position it as a regional leader in single-cell multiomics adoption, particularly in oncology, immunology, and drug discovery.

By Type

The single-cell transcriptomics segment accounted for the largest share of 45% in 2025. Techniques such as single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) are widely used across academic research, clinical studies, and pharmaceutical development to understand cellular heterogeneity, disease progression, and molecular pathways. The segment's growth is driven by its critical role in oncology, immunology, and cell biology, where it enables identification of rare cell populations, tumor microenvironment profiling, and immune response analysis.

The single-cell proteomics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by increasing demand in immuno-oncology, cell signaling studies, and therapeutic development, where protein-level data is critical for understanding drug response and disease mechanisms. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly adopting single-cell proteomics for target validation, biomarker discovery, and personalized therapy development, especially in complex diseases.

By Application

The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of 40% in 2025, driven by the increasing use of these technologies in cancer research, tumor heterogeneity analysis, and biomarker discovery. Single-cell approaches enable detailed profiling of the tumor microenvironment, immune cell interactions, and cancer progression pathways, which are critical for developing targeted therapies and immunotherapies.

The immunology segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period driven by growing applications in immune profiling, vaccine development, and immunotherapy research. Single-cell multiomics enables comprehensive analysis of immune cell diversity, signaling pathways, and immune responses, which is crucial for understanding autoimmune diseases and developing next-generation therapies.

By Technique

The single cell analysis segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period as it encompasses core downstream processes such as genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic profiling. Its growth is driven by the widespread adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), PCR-based methods, mass spectrometry, and bioinformatics tools for high-resolution cellular analysis.

The single cell isolation and dispensing segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing demand for high-precision cell sorting and isolation technologies, including microfluidics, flow cytometry, droplet-based systems, and laser capture microdissection. As single-cell workflows expand, the need for accurate, high-throughput, and automated isolation techniques is rising, particularly in applications such as cell therapy, stem cell research, and rare cell identification.

By End User

The academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of 45% in 2025, driven by extensive use of these technologies in basic research, genomics studies, and early-stage discovery. Universities and research centers are primary adopters due to strong involvement in cell biology, oncology, immunology, and neuroscience research, supported by government funding, grants, and international collaborations such as large-scale genomics projects.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19% over the forecast period driven by increasing adoption of single-cell multiomics in drug discovery, target identification, biomarker development, and precision medicine. These companies are leveraging multiomics platforms to improve clinical trial success rates, develop personalized therapies, and accelerate R&D pipelines, particularly in areas such as oncology, immunotherapy, and cell & gene therapy.

Competitive Landscape

The single-cell multiomics market is moderately fragmented, comprising large global life sciences and biotechnology companies, specialized genomics and proteomics firms, and emerging technology providers focusing on advanced single-cell solutions. Established players compete primarily on technology innovation, platform accuracy, throughput, integration capabilities, and strong global distribution networks, supported by well-established products such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, microfluidics-based systems, mass spectrometry tools, and integrated multiomics solutions. Emerging and mid-sized companies differentiate themselves through next-generation multi-modal platforms, AI-driven data analysis, spatial omics technologies, and cost-effective solutions, catering to the growing demand for precision medicine, biomarker discovery, and cell & gene therapy research.

In November 2025, QIAGEN N.V. entered into an agreement to acquire Parse Biosciences, expanding its sample technologies portfolio into highly scalable single-cell solutions. In July 2025, 10x Genomics, Inc. collaborated with A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore to launch the TISHUMAP project, integrating spatial multiomics and AI for tumor analysis and biomarker discovery.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 7 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 22 Billion CAGR 19% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Technique, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market Qiagen N.V. Takara Holdings Inc. Takara Bio Group Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. 10x Genomics, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Illumina, Inc. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. Berkeley Lights Inc BGI Genomics Co. Ltd Dolomite Bio Epicypher Inc. Fluidigm Corporation Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc. Mission Bio, Inc. Nanostring Technologies, Inc Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Single-cell Genomics Single-cell Proteomics Single-cell Transcriptomics Single-cell Metabolomics

Oncology Cell Biology Neurology Immunology

Single Cell Isolation & Dispensing Single Cell Analysis

Academic Institutes Contract Research Organizations Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Single-Cell Multi-Omics Market Segments By TypeBy ApplicationBy TechniqueBy End UserBy Region