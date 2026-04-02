Solvac Publishes Its 2025 Annual Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brussels, 2 April 2026 - 10.30 am CET

Solvac has released its 2025 Annual Report today. This document includes, as already communicated on March 6, 2026, the management report, the financial statements and the corporate governance declaration for the 2025 financial year.

The report also presents Solvac's purpose, clarifies its mission and outlines its vision.

The 2025 Annual Report, including the ESEF version, is available on Solvac's website in French and Dutch.





Solvac is a public limited company under Belgian law founded in 1983 and listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange under the ISIN code BE0003545531 (SOLV). Its assets consist exclusively of a stake of more than 30% in the capital of Solvay SA and in the capital of Syensqo SA. Its titles are exclusively nominative. They may be held freely by individuals or, with the approval of the Board of Directors, by legal entities or similar entities under the conditions set out in their approval policy. As of December 31, 2025, its market capitalization amounted to € 1.75 billion.





For more information, please contact:

SOLVAC S.A.

Rue des Champs Elysées 43

B - 1050 Brussels

+ 32.2.639 66 30

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