Dubawi Spectre Wins Al Jassasiya Cup As Casamento And Al Ghazali Complete Treble

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Racing returned to Al Rayyan Racecourse after a fortnight and the highlight of the day did not disappoint as Dubawi Spectre stole the show to claim the Al Jassasiya Cup in a nail-biting finish last evening.

The six-year-old gelding, owned by Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, bided his time over the 1900m feature as Studio City, National Park and Nuvolari set a brisk early tempo.

Guided expertly by Marco Casamento, Dubawi Spectre waited patiently in the pack before launching a blistering late surge. The Gassim Al Ghazali-trained bay closed rapidly, drawing level with Thor's Hammer, ridden by Salem Alajmi, in a dramatic showdown.

In the final strides, it was Dubawi Spectre who held his ground, edging out Thor's Hammer by a nose in one of the day's most exhilarating finishes. Studio City, under Faleh Bughenaim, crossed the line in third to complete the podium.

The thrilling victory also completed a treble on the day for Casamento and trainer Al Ghazali.

The pair had claimed their first victory when Al Ghazali Stud's Al Qaws emerged winner in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (0-65) - the second race on the card of the 61st Al Rayyan Race Meeting, which featured a total of seven contests.

Casamento then partnered with Gulf Legend to win the 2500m Thoroughbred Handicap (65-85) by over three lengths in commanding fashion.

The meeting had started with Mohammed Al Ghazali-trained Rumooz setting the early pace to secure a two-and-a-half length win in the Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate under jockey Soufiane Saadi.

The Purebred Arabian Handicap (55-75) also witnessed exciting action, with Star One earning a hard-fought half-length win in the 1900m contest. Maayouf bin Hashim Al-Shamari rode Star One to victory in the race.

Jockey Szczepan Mazur also notched up a win when he steered Jihad El Ahmad-Tafawok to a three-and-a-half length triumph in the 1200m Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0-60).

Future Man, meanwhile, grabbed victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap (75-95), winning by half a length with Jefferson Smith in the saddle.

Today's 62nd Al Rayyan Race Meeting - H H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy - features a total of nine races, including high-profile contests for the Assy Thoroughbred Filly and Mare Cup, Mared Al Sahra Cup and Gazwan Cup.