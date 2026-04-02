Delhi Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Posting AI-Morphed Image Of PM Bowing Before Shah Rukh Khan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) A Delhi court has granted regular bail to a man accused of posting an AI-morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, while also directing a preliminary enquiry into an alleged forged document relating to his arrest.

Passing the order, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of the Patiala House Courts allowed the first regular bail application filed by Mujahid Jamal Shaikh in connection with FIR No. 44/2026 registered at the Special Cell police station.

The applicant was booked under Sections 336(4), 356(2), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

According to the prosecution, the accused had allegedly reposted on February 1, 2026, an AI-generated morphed image from his X account depicting the Prime Minister bowing before actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The complaint was lodged on February 18 by SI Ankur Tomar. The accused initially joined the investigation on March 12 at Mangaon Police Station in Maharashtra, where his mobile phone was seized. He was later arrested on March 18 by the Investigating Officer after the probe was transferred to the Special Cell.

Appearing for the accused, advocate Aamir Raza Khan argued that the 34-year-old is a law-abiding citizen with no criminal antecedents and is the sole bread-earner of a family comprising his wife, three minor children, and elderly parents.

It was submitted that the evidence in the case is purely electronic in nature and already stands secured, and the social media account in question was deactivated at the instance of the police.

The defence further contended that the offence under Section 353(2) BNS is not prima facie made out, as the alleged post does not promote enmity or hatred between different groups.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that the offence was serious in nature and raised apprehensions of possible tampering with electronic evidence.

After hearing both sides and examining the record, the court observed that no recovery was effected following the police custody remand and that the allegations were limited to a single social media post.

“The offence alleged is limited to posting a single AI-morphed photograph of the Hon'ble Prime Minister in an objectionable manner alongside a film star,” the order said.

It further recorded that the investigation concerning the applicant is complete and the key evidence has already been secured.

Taking into account the overall facts and circumstances, the court said it was“of the considered opinion that the applicant deserves to be released on regular bail,” noting that there is no likelihood of him absconding or tampering with evidence.

The court also flagged certain procedural aspects and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the authenticity of a document purportedly containing the grounds of arrest dated March 12, 2026, which the investigating agency has claimed to be forged.

The order said that if required, the opinion of a handwriting expert may also be obtained. Granting bail, the court directed the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

It further imposed conditions that the accused will not leave the country without prior permission of the trial court, will appear on every date of hearing, and will not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.

Importantly, the court directed that the accused's X account will remain deactivated and“shall not be reactivated by the applicant unless express written permission is obtained from the trial court.”

The order clarified that any violation of the conditions would lead to cancellation of bail and that observations made in the order would not affect the merits of the trial.