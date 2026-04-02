Delhi High Court Bar Association To Abstain From Work On First, Third Saturdays

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has resolved to abstain from work on the first and third Saturdays of every month in protest against the decision mandating court sittings on these days.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the DHCBA said that its Executive Committee, in a meeting held on March 27, unanimously decided to abstain from work on the first and third Saturdays, which have been notified as working days for the Delhi High Court.

The decision will come into effect from April 4.

The Bar body said the resolution was taken after noting that multiple representations had been made to the Delhi High Court seeking reconsideration of the notification dated January 15, 2026, but no change had been made.

“The Executive Committee arrived at the above decision after duly noting that though multiple representations had been made to the Hon'ble High Court, seeking reconsideration of the said decision, however, no reconsideration had taken place,” stated the notice issued by DHCBA President N. Hariharan and Honorary Secretary Vikram Singh Panwar.

It added that several members of the Bar had flagged“serious practical difficulties” arising from Saturday sittings, including clashes with appearances before tribunals, arbitrations, mediation proceedings, and courts outside Delhi.

The notice further said that the revised schedule adversely impacts preparation time, client conferences, and overall professional efficiency of advocates.

“As such, all members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association are requested to co-operate and abstain from work on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month, starting from 04.04.2026,” the notice stated, adding that proxy counsels would be designated for each court on those days.

Reiterating its demand, the Bar body urged the Delhi High Court to reconsider its decision mandating Saturday functioning, expressing hope that the concerns raised by the legal fraternity would receive due consideration.