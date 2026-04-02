MENAFN - Swissinfo) Italian voters rejected a government-backed overhaul of the judiciary in a referendum that drew unexpectedly high turnout despite its complexity. A legal scholar and two political scientists explain what was at stake. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Italian voters spurn judiciary reform in referendum This content was published on April 2, 2026 - 09:00 8 minutes

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

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Deutsch de Nein bei Volksabstimmung in Italien: ((Giorgia Meloni hat diese Reform geerbt)) Original Read more: Nein bei Volksabstimmung in Italien: ((Giorgia Meloni hat diese Reform gee

The proposal, championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, aimed to overhaul key aspects of the judicial system, including the relationship between judges and prosecutors.

In a constitutional referendum held on March 22–23, around 54% of voters rejected what came to be known as the“Nordio” reform, while 46% supported it.

Political scientist Hervé Rayner said the high turnout was the most striking feature of the vote. About 59% of eligible voters took part link That is significantly more than the 51% recorded in the 2020 constitutional referendum.

Meloni had argued the reform would make the justice system faster, more efficient and more accountable. The now-failed reform proposed a wide range of changes to the judicial system. Public debate focused on the proposal to separate the career paths of prosecutors and judges. In Italy, judges can occupy a position in the public prosecutor's office during their careers, and vice versa.

'The content of the reform was extremely unclear'

The debate was polarised primarily along political lines.“It ultimately came down to who people trusted more: the government or the opposition. The opposition claimed it would lead to politicisation of the judiciary, while the government argued that the judiciary would become more efficient,” explained Swiss political scientist Hanspeter Kriesi, who spent many years at the European University Institute in Florence.

Kriesi does not see the results as a signal to the Italian government.“It was a vote on a specific issue – judicial reform – not a signal to representative politics. But the content of the reform was extremely unclear.”

The content of the reform sparked much debate among experts. In an article published during the campaign, legal scholars Chiara Gentile and Paolo Mazzotti made it clear that they themselves were against such“career changes”. In practice though, they said, these career paths were already separate.

The Nordio reformExternal link, they wrote,“seems to instrumentalise their separation to delegitimise magistrates”, as it envisaged, among other things, the separation and disempowerment of the self-governing body for judges and prosecutors. If the reform went through, Gentile and Mazzotti feared a shift of power towards the executive.

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