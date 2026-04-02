Ghazni Women Seek Female-Only Market For Handicrafts

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A number of women engaged in handicrafts in southern Ghazni province say they are incurring losses due to the lack of a designated marketplace for their products, despite producing a wide range of goods. Local officials, however, say a dedicated market for women will be established in the near future.

Traditional Afghan clothing, bridal outfit sets, caps, handbags, school bags, shawls, jackets, embroidery, sleeves, candy containers, flower vases, cushion and pillow covers, curtains and other items are among the handicrafts produced by women in the province.

Mursal, a Ghazni resident who has been working in the handicrafts sector for the past 15 years, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“We are forced to sell our products at low prices because we do not have a proper place to sell them at fair rates.”

She said the lack of a suitable marketplace has made it difficult for them to meet their daily economic needs.

Another artisan, Anisa, who works in embroidery, said:“If we are provided with a designated place and an organized market, we will be able to sell our products at better prices and improve our families' economic conditions.”

She also expressed hope that their products could reach international markets, noting that their handicrafts meet high-quality standards.

Officials from the Ghazni Department of Commerce and Industry acknowledge the challenges faced by women artisans due to the absence of a proper marketplace.

Hazrat Musa Abu Mansour, head of the department, told Pajhwok that plans are underway to construct a dedicated market for women near the Bazzazi area of Ghazni city, with support from UNHCR.

He said the organization has already held several meetings with officials from the provincial administration, the Department of Commerce and Industry, the municipality and the Department of Refugees to discuss the project.

According to him, a building will be constructed on two jeribs of land, where businesswomen will be able to sell their handmade products more easily and increase their income.

“In Ghazni, hundreds of women are engaged in handicrafts, but the lack of a proper market remains a major obstacle to raising their income. We are also working to find international markets for their products,” he said.

Economic analyst Dr. Masood Pashtoon said that if the government and international aid organizations provide designated marketplaces and access to global markets, Afghan handicrafts could gain wider recognition, enabling women to strengthen their families' economic conditions.

He expressed hope that the planned market would boost women's economic activities and lead to sustainable income growth.

hz/sa