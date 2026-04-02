2 Afghan Brothers Drown While Fishing Off County Clare
The incident occurred Tuesday when the men were fishing near rocks along the Clare coastline and were swept into the sea by strong waves, The Irish Times reported.
The deceased were identified as brothers Tajuddin Safi, in his 30s and Salahuddin Safi, in his 20s.
John Lannon, head of Doras, described them as“well-regarded members of the local Limerick community.”
He added:“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the two young men who were so tragically killed in an accident while fishing at sea in Co Clare on Tuesday.”
Local authorities have warned that some coastal areas in Clare can be dangerous due to sudden waves and have urged people to exercise caution when fishing or approaching the sea.
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