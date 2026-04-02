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Over 27M Jeribs Of Pastureland Registered In 3 Provinces: Moj

Over 27M Jeribs Of Pastureland Registered In 3 Provinces: Moj


2026-04-02 04:00:45
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Land Grab Prevention and Restitution Commission (LGPRC) has identified more than 27.57 million jeribs of pastureland across three provinces over the past year, the Ministry of Justice said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the pasturelands are located in Faryab, Badghis, and Badakhshan provinces and was assessed by a designated delegation from the commission.

Following the evaluation, the lands were confirmed and registered in the land bank in accordance with the commission's decision.

According to the statement, more than 9.321 million jeribs were identified in Faryab, over 4.167 million jeribs in Badghis, and more than 14 million jeribs in Badakhshan.

The ministry added that the pasturelands are spread across both the provincial centers and all districts of the mentioned provinces.

It also noted that a survey and assessment team, appointed by the commission, is currently reviewing pasturelands in other provinces. Once this process is completed, those lands will similarly be registered in the land bank.

ks/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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