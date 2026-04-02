Sachin Tendulkar Recalls 2011 World Cup Win: 'Excitement Never Faded'

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar fondly recalled the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory, saying the excitement from the very first ball never faded throughout that unforgettable night.

On this day (April 2) back in 2011, India defeated a strong Sri Lanka unit on the back of powerful performances from Zaheer Khan, Gautam Gambhir and skipper MS Dhoni in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium, bringing the World Cup title back home 28 years after the team's first triumph in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

'A Dream to Win the World Cup for India'

Reflecting 15 years later, Tendulkar highlighted how the team, having grown up together, shared a common dream of winning the World Cup for India. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to teammates and fans for being part of the journey and making the triumph truly special. "The first ball always makes your heart race, and that night, it never stopped. 15 years later, it still stays with us. We all grew up as a bunch of young cricketers, united by one dream. To win the World Cup for India. To everyone who was a part of the journey, and to all the fans... thank you for sharing it with us and making it so special. Jai Hind," Tendulkar wrote in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Tendulkar's Stellar World Cup Performance

Tendulkar, who played his last World Cup ever, was India's leading run-getter and overall second-highest run-getter, with 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score is 120.

The Title Clash: A Recap

Coming to the title clash, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and reached 274/6, owing to an unbeaten century by Mahela Jayawardene (113), knocks by skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Tillakaratne Dilshan (48) and Thisara Perera (22*). Zaheer Khan (2/60) and Yuvraj Singh (2/49) were the pick of the bowlers for India. In the run chase, India struggled initially after the dismissal of openers Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early. Then knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97), Virat Kohli (35), MS Dhoni (91*) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) helped India secure a six-wicket win. (ANI)

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