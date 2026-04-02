Erratic Weather Till Apr 10 Met, Traffic Advisories Issued In J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast continued erratic weather across Jammu and Kashmir till April 10, with spells of rain, snow, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected over the coming days.

An official at the Meteorological Centre Srinagar said light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places on April 1 and 2, while a more active weather phase is expected between April 3 and 4, bringing widespread precipitation across the Union Territory.

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“Thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds are likely during this period, with moderate to heavy rain or snow expected at isolated higher reaches,” the official said.

After a brief lull, fresh spells of rain and snow are expected between April 7 and 9. The intervening period of April 5 and 6 is likely to remain partly cloudy, with chances of isolated light rain.

The weather department has issued an advisory warning of gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph, along with risks of landslides, shooting stones and waterlogging at vulnerable locations.

Farmers have been advised to suspend agricultural operations on April 3 and 4 in view of the expected adverse weather conditions.

Traffic authorities have also issued advisories for key routes across the Union Territory, urging commuters to exercise caution.

Read Also Despite WDs, March Rainfall 34% Below Normal Snow, Rain Lash Kashmir; Key Roads Shut, Temps Dip

On the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), slow movement was reported due to single-lane stretches. Commuters have been advised to travel during the day and avoid overtaking, with traffic expected to ply from both sides subject to weather conditions.

On the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road, only one-way traffic will be allowed from Srinagar towards Kargil for light motor vehicles. Heavy vehicles will be permitted up to a specified cut-off time, depending on weather and road clearance.

The Mughal Road will remain open only for light motor vehicles and passenger cars from both sides, while heavy vehicles have been barred due to ongoing maintenance work.

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Meanwhile, vehicular movement on the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag road (NH-244) remains temporarily suspended as per official orders.

Authorities said security force vehicles will be regulated separately on NH-44, and commuters have been advised to check the latest road status before undertaking travel.