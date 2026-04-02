National Art Museum Holds Educational Program For Children Dedicated To March 31

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has hosted an educational program for children dedicated to March 31 – Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the program, students from Schools No. 189–190 took part in a thematic tour and attended a lecture titled "The March 31 Genocide: History and Memory." During the lecture, the genocide committed in March–April 1918 against our people by Armenian armed formations was discussed. During that period, hundreds of settlements were destroyed, and thousands of our compatriots became victims of brutal crimes.

The children also explored the museum's permanent exhibition "Azerbaijani Painting and Graphics of the 1920s–1980s," where students were able to see how the tragic events of the past and the collective memory of the people found profound expression in visual art.

A special part of the program was a creative workshop called "Flower of Sorrow – Carnation." Every brushstroke became a way for the children to express empathy and honor the history of their country. In the students' works, the carnation appeared not just as a flower but as a symbol carefully preserving the memory of the tragic pages of the past.

This day gave the children an experience of living connection to the fate of their people, further strengthening their inseparable bond with the nation's roots and spiritual heritage.

The day concluded with an introduction to the treasure of national painting and a visit to the anniversary exhibition dedicated to the 100th birthday of the remarkable artist Davud Kazimov, whose work is rightly considered a pride of the national art.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.