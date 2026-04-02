War Update: 146 Clashes On Front Lines, Fiercest Battles Are In Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, And Huliaipole Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, releasing operational information as of 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 2.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the Russians carried out 75 airstrikes and dropped 257 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,695 kamikaze drones and fired 3,889 rounds at populated areas and our troops' positions, including 77 rounds from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, notably near the settlements of Luzhky and Esman in the Sumy region, and in Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivska, Huliaipilske, Mykilske, and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' Air Force, Missile Forces, and Artillery struck three areas where occupying forces were concentrated.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, two clashes occurred; the enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropping 20 guided bombs, and fired 94 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four times using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy stormed our units' positions four times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor launched 12 attacks near the settlements of Kurylivka, Borivska Andriivka, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked six times. It attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Lyman and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Riznykivka, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers made one attempt over the past 24 hours to advance toward the settlement of Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 31 aggressor assaults near the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne, Hryshyne, and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched seven attacks in the areas of Oleksandrohrad, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka.

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In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Tsvitkove, Hirke, Sviatopetrivka, Olenokostiantynivka, and Myrne.

In the Orikhiv sector, no active enemy offensive actions were reported over the past day.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks near Bilohrudyi Island and the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive formations have been detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to April 2, 2026, amount to approximately 1,300,030 personnel, including 1,300 over the past 24 hours.

Photo: Operational Command“South”