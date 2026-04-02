Qazaqgaz, Shell Kazakhstan Agree On Gas Master Two-Way Planning
The document was signed on the sidelines of the GEOSCIENCE & EXPLORATION CENTRAL ASIA geological forum as part of a joint study in the gas sector.
Under the memorandum, the parties will establish a joint technical working group involving relevant experts to carry out further research and assess the prospects for developing Kazakhstan's gas resources.
Speaking at the signing, Suzanne Coogan, Senior Vice President and Chair of Shell in Kazakhstan, highlighted the strategic role of natural gas in ensuring energy security and supporting economic development amid the energy transition.
Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz, Alibek Zhamauov, noted that the agreement lays the foundation for deeper cooperation and is aimed at evaluating the development potential of gas resources in light of growing domestic demand and the need to expand gas supply.
The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Kazakhstan's gas industry and supporting the country's long-term energy objectives.
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