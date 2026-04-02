Chaos At Khesari Lal Yadav Event In Muzaffarpur Police Lathi Charge Crowd To Control Situation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 2 (IANS) Chaos erupted at an animal fair in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday evening, just before a scheduled performance by Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav. The situation escalated into a stampede-like scenario after an uncontrollable surge in the crowd.

The incident took place in the Garha police station area of Aurai block, where a large number of people had gathered for the fair organised by former minister Ram Surat Rai.

According to local residents, as news of Khesari Lal Yadav's arrival spread, thousands rushed towards the stage, overwhelming the existing arrangements.

The situation deteriorated due to inadequate crowd management, forcing the police to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the gathering.

Eyewitnesses reported that several people fell during the chaos and sustained injuries.

However, there has been no official confirmation of any serious injuries or fatalities so far.

“Several people fell during the chaos. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any serious injuries or loss of life,” an eyewitness said.

The disorder disrupted the entire event, with the stage area being evacuated before the performance could begin. Many spectators, alarmed by the situation, left the venue, while some remained at the site.

Locals alleged that the scale of the gathering was not matched by adequate security arrangements.

This is not the first controversy linked to the fair; earlier, a video showing a scuffle between performers at the venue had gone viral, raising questions about event management.

Videos of the latest incident have also surfaced on social media, showing police using batons to control the crowd as people run in panic.

The visuals have sparked widespread discussion, with many criticizing both the organizers and the administration for insufficient preparedness.

The fair, which drew thousands of visitors for livestock trading and cultural programs, had generated significant local interest.

However, the incident has cast a shadow over the event, highlighting serious lapses in crowd control and safety measures.