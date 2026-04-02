LSG's Story This Season Is Far From Written: Sanjiv Goenka After Team's Loss To DC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) After Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went down by six wickets against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening IPL 2026 encounter, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenkar rallied behind the team and the captain Rishabh Pant to bounce back in style, saying the team's story this season is "far from written."

LSG were well below par with the bat, but their pacers tested DC with plenty of movement. A target of 142 was always going to be difficult to defend for the hosts, but DC rode Sameer Rizvi's unbeaten 70 to a six-wicket win to begin their IPL 2026 campaign.

"This is a long season, and moments like these are part of building something meaningful. I have full confidence in our captain and the team to respond with strength. To our fans, thank you for your support at Ekana, we will come back stronger. The story of @LucknowIPL this season is far from written," Goenka shared on X after the match.

Asked to bat first, LSG struggled to build momentum right from the onset. In a much-talked-about move, LSG captain Rishabh Pant opened the batting but suffered horrible luck, getting run out at the non-striker's end for 7 (9) on a straight drive. Key contributions from Mitchell Marsh (35 off 28 ) and Abdul Samad (36 off 25) ensured the scoreboard kept moving despite challenging conditions, with both batters finding timely boundaries to steady the innings. However, wickets at regular intervals meant the innings concluded at 141 in 18.4 overs.

Defending the total, LSG required early breakthroughs, and Mohd. Shami delivered an electrifying start on his franchise debut. Firing up the Lucknow crowd, Shami dismissed Delhi's newly acquired opener KL Rahul for a golden duck on the very first ball of the innings.

The momentum continued as young pacer Prince Yadav delivered an impressive spell, dismissing Pathum Nissanka and Axar Patel in the fifth over to leave the opposition reeling at 26/4.

While the bowlers maintained discipline and energy, Delhi Capitals gradually regained control in the latter half of the chase, with Sameer Rizvi guiding them home with an unbeaten 70, sealing the game in 17.1 overs.