Ethoxylates Market Size To Reach USD 19.88 Billion By 2035, Owing To Rising Demand For Nonionic Surfactants Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Ethoxylates Market is growing steadily as demand rises across detergents and agrochemicals, with the U.S. segment increasing from USD 2.87 billion in 2025 to USD 4.09 billion by 2035.

Austin, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethoxylates Market

Growing agricultural adjuvant requirements, rising household and institutional detergent usage, and manufacturer demand for adaptable emulsifying agents that function in a wide variety of pH and temperature settings are the main factors driving the market's expansion.







The U.S. Ethoxylates Market was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.09 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.61%.

The well-established household and institutional cleaning product industry, federal regulations requiring NPE substitutes in industrial discharge applications, and the robust demand for ethoxylate-based emulsifiers in domestic agrochemical formulation facilities are the main drivers of the United States' largest ethoxylate market.

Rising Demand for Detergents and Cleaning Products is Augmenting Market Expansion Globally

The expansion of institutional hygiene programs in the healthcare and food service sectors, rising household cleaning product consumption in emerging economies, and formulator preference for alcohol ethoxylates as low-irritation, biodegradable substitutes for conventional alkylphenol ethoxylate surfactants are the main factors driving the growth of the ethoxylates market share. The market's foundation, the penetration of liquid and solid ethoxylate formats, and the growth of the worldwide market share are all being driven by these solutions for better emulsification performance and broad-spectrum cleaning efficacy.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The alcohol ethoxylates segment dominated the market with revenue share of 48.36% in 2025, due to their extensive applications in household laundry detergents and industrial cleaning concentrates globally. The methyl ester ethoxylates is expected to gradually lead to the highest CAGR of almost 4.74% from 2026 to 2035, owing to the widespread demand for low-foaming globally.

By Form

By 2025, the liquid ethoxylates segment contributed the largest revenue share of 63.47% due to ease of handling in continuous blending and dosing systems globally. The solid ethoxylates segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 4.12% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for high-concentration worldwide.

By Application

The detergents & cleaning agents segment accounted for the largest share of the ethoxylates market with about 34.82%, owing to universal use of alcohol ethoxylates as primary nonionic surfactants in household laundry, dishwashing, and hard-surface cleaning product formulations. Agrochemicals segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 4.89% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as herbicide, fungicide, and insecticide formulators seek compatible alcohol and fatty acid ethoxylate adjuvants to improve active ingredient delivery.

By End-Use Industry

The consumer goods segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 38.54% in 2025, owing to large-volume alcohol ethoxylate consumption in household cleaning, fabric care, and personal hygiene product categories. The agriculture end use segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of almost 4.93% throughout the forecast period, from 2026 to 2035, owing to rising registered application of ethoxylate-based adjuvants in crop protection formulations.

Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 4.63%, Asia Pacific is the ethoxylates market's fastest-growing region due to rising awareness of biodegradable surfactant formulations, government environmental compliance regulations for industrial chemical discharge, and the expansion of ethoxylate manufacturing capacity in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Due to a well-established manufacturing base for household and institutional cleaning products, strict EPA regulations for NPE substitutes in industrial discharge applications, and increased formulator and brand-owner investment in bio-based alcohol ethoxylate sourcing for sustainability-certified product lines, North America held the largest revenue share of over 31.47% of the ethoxylates market in 2025.

Key Players:



BASF SE

Clariant AG

Nouryon

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Stepan Company

Croda International Plc

Shell Chemicals (INEOS Oxide)

Solvay S.A.

KLK OLEO (Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad)

Sasol Limited

India Glycols Limited

Oxiteno S.A. (Indorama Ventures)

Ineos Group Holdings S.A.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Harcros Chemicals Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Kao Corporation Galaxy Surfactants Limited

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, BASF SE expanded its Lutensol XP narrow-range alcohol ethoxylate product line with three new low-ethylene oxide content grades targeting personal care emulsifier and biodegradable household detergent formulation applications, strengthening its sustainable surfactant portfolio and bio-based ingredient supply capabilities across European and North American markets.

In October 2024, Clariant AG launched a new range of RSPO-certified fatty acid ethoxylate grades under the Genagen product line targeting agrochemical emulsifiable concentrate and textile auxiliary formulation markets, expanding its sustainable ethoxylate ingredient portfolio and reinforcing supply commitments to European and Asia Pacific specialty chemical customers.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Feedstock Price Volatility & Cost Structure Metrics – helps you understand ethylene oxide price trends, feedstock cost differentials, and their impact on ethoxylate pricing, along with regional capacity utilization and cost parity between bio-based and conventional production.

Regulatory Compliance & Sustainability Metrics – helps you track NPE phase-out compliance, adoption of certified sustainable feedstocks, and adherence to global standards such as REACH, TSCA, and eco-label certifications.

Application-Level Consumption & Formulation Performance Metrics – helps you evaluate demand across detergents, personal care, and agrochemicals, along with ethoxylation degree, product performance, and biodegradability standards.

Trade Flow & Regional Production Capacity Metrics – helps you analyze global export-import trends, regional dependency rates, and new capacity additions across key manufacturing hubs.

Procurement & Supply Strategy Metrics – helps you assess the balance between spot and contract procurement among large-scale formulators, enabling better sourcing decisions. Sustainable Product Transition Metrics – helps you identify the shift toward bio-based ethoxylates and premium formulations such as narrow-range ethoxylates in response to environmental and regulatory pressures.

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