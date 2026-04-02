Penta Security Wins 8 Categories At The 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Penta Security, a global cybersecurity leader, has been honored with eight awards at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, securing recognition in categories including Best Cybersecurity Company, Web Application Security, Data Security Platform, and Passwordless Authentication.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a prestigious global program that evaluates cybersecurity companies and products worldwide, recognizing top performers across a wide range of categories.

Penta Security earned wins across seven products and services, along with the overarching Best Cybersecurity Company title, bringing its total to eight awards. The winning products and solutions were: WAPPLES, its intelligent web application and API protection, D, enterprise data security platform, D.AMO KMS, key management system, iSIGN Passwordless, passwordless authentication platform, Cloudbric WAF+, cloud-based WAAP, Cloudbric Managed Rules, pre-optimized managed rules, and Cloudbric Mask, AI-powered video and image de-identification service.

Among these, WAPPLES (Web Application Security), Cloudbric WAF+ (Cybersecurity as a Service), and iSIGN Passwordless (Passwordless Authentication) each received Gold awards in their respective categories.

Notably, Cloudbric Mask and iSIGN Passwordless were both launched in 2025, yet stood out for earning global recognition shortly after their debut, demonstrating their competitiveness on the world stage. Penta Security's inclusion in the Best Cybersecurity Company category also placed it alongside industry giants such as Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Proofpoint.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards organization commented on Penta Security's eight-category sweep: "Selected by an independent panel of cybersecurity professionals, analysts, and CISOs, Penta Security has proven the role its innovative security solutions play in strengthening cybersecurity around the world."

Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security, stated "These eight wins are not simply an awards record, but are proof of Penta Security's technology philosophy, built over nearly 30 years of focus, is resonating on the global stage. We will continue to stay one step ahead of market expectations, protecting businesses with security innovations that set the pace."