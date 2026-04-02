MSDF Launches Unified Platform To Streamline Services

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family has announced the launch of a unified digital platform that encompasses all its public services, marking a significant step in its digital transformation and efforts to enhance accessibility and efficiency.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the time and effort required to complete transactions, improve service delivery efficiency, and minimise the need for in-person visits.

The platform will be rolled out in phases. The first phase includes approximately 24 core services related to citizen housing and social security. Additional services, such as those for associations, private institutions, and family affairs, will be gradually integrated during the current year, to achieve 100% digitalization.

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The announcement was made during a press conference held at the ministry's headquarters, attended by the Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs of MSDF Fahd bin Mohammed Al Khayarin, and Director of the Information Systems Department Dr. Ahmed Khalil Abdullah.

Addressing the press conference, Al Khayarin said that the new platform consolidates the ministry's services into a single electronic portal, offering users a seamless and integrated experience without the need to navigate multiple channels.

In line with this initiative, he said, the ministry has also introduced a comprehensive mobile application available on both Apple and Google app stores, enabling users to access services anytime and from anywhere.

“The platform features a user-friendly interface that allows individuals to browse and apply for services easily, while also providing real-time tracking of applications,” said Al Khayarin. He said that users can monitor the status and details of their requests instantly, enhancing transparency and ensuring clarity throughout the processing stages.

“Additionally, the platform maintains a complete record of previous applications, facilitating easy follow-up and data retrieval,” said Al Khayarin.

As part of its adoption of advanced technologies, he said the application includes an AI-powered virtual assistant designed to respond to user inquiries and provide support, aligning with Qatar's broader direction toward integrating artificial intelligence into government services.“Among its key features, the platform introduces a digital social security card accessible within the application, eliminating the need for a physical copy and supporting the country's digital transformation efforts,” said Al Khayarin.

He said that the platform has also been designed in accordance with the highest digital accessibility standards to ensure usability for all segments of society, particularly the elderly and persons with disabilities, who represent a key user group.

He said that the platform also offers a direct electronic channel for submitting complaints and suggestions, strengthening communication with the public and supporting continuous improvement. Al Khayarin described the platform as a qualitative leap in service delivery, providing beneficiaries with easy and efficient access at any time and from any location. He added that the platform serves as a key pillar in the government's digital strategy aimed at achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Khalil Abdullah described the launch as a pivotal milestone in the ministry's comprehensive digital transformation journey.

He noted that the platform has been designed in line with global best practices, leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to enhance service quality, empower various segments of society, and improve accessibility with greater efficiency and flexibility.