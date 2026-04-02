Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Pregnant Wife After Gambling Away LPG Refill Money

A 21-year-old pregnant woman was bludgeoned to death with bricks by her husband after an argument over refilling an LPG cylinder in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday night. According to police officials, Lakshmi Kumari was allegedly killed by her husband, Raj Choudhary, following a dispute over money meant for refilling a cooking gas cylinder.

The couple's argument was triggered after Raj reportedly spent the funds on gambling instead of refilling the LPG cylinder.

Lakshmi, a mother to a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, was expecting her second child at the time of the incident. She had been married to Raj for nearly four years.

Family members have accused Raj of being addicted to gambling. They alleged that Lakshmi had handed him Rs 1,000 around 10 days ago to refill the LPG cylinder, but he instead used the money to gamble. The issue resurfaced on Tuesday, leading to the deadly confrontation.

To cover up the crime, Raj allegedly rushed Lakshmi to a nearby hospital after the assault. However, doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.

Police have arrested Raj Choudhary, and further investigation into the case is currently underway.