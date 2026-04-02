What's Wrong? Salman Khan's Restless Moment, Keeps Fidgeting With Ring At Event, Fans Worried

The event drew a massive crowd, but it was Salman's unusual body language that caught the attention of many.

At a recent event in the city, Bollywood actor Salman Khan seemed visibly agitated, fiddling with his blue ring on several occasions. In a social media video, the celebrity can be seen attending the President Cup 2026 grand opening event in Thane alongside Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Although the concert drew a large crowd, many people were drawn to Salman's odd body language. In the video, Salman is repeatedly removes and transfers the ring from one finger to the other. He also continued to fiddle with it throughout, seeming inattentive while standing on stage, while the CM spoke to the audience. The actor's constant squirming made him appear nervous.

#SalmanKhan pulls out a ring from his pocket & put in on his middle finger. Could it be to save him from buri nazar? twitter/hddDO3wQ8f

- Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) March 31, 2026

Despite the situation, Salman continued to interact with the audience. On a personal note, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor was recently seen out with his father, Salim Khan, to celebrate Eid. The outing drew attention because it was Salim Khan's first public appearance since being released from the hospital after a month of therapy. Salman, the doting son, was spotted visiting his ill father at the hospital daily.

On the professional front, Salman has been preparing for his forthcoming film Matrubhoomi: May War Rest In Peace. The film was previously titled Battle of Galwan and starred Chitrangada Singh, Ankur Bhatia, and others.

Salman Khan has carved out a distinct niche in Bollywood, gaining the nickname 'Prem' for portraying the popular character in several of his classic 90s blockbusters, like Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! Hum Saath-Saath hain.

Furthermore, Salman redefined himself as an action superstar, earning the nickname 'Bhaijaan' among fans. He has produced countless blockbusters throughout the years, including Wanted, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and others.