Viral Video: Emmanuel Macron, Sanae Takaichi Strike Dragon Ball Pose, Internet Reacts (WATCH)

Diplomacy is often evaluated in terms of speeches and tactics, yet a single moment may capture the attention. This week in Tokyo, a high-level conference took an unexpected turn. French President Emmanuel Macron met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during his visit to Japan, where they discussed critical global challenges. The conversations take place at a time when the Middle East is experiencing escalating tensions.

According to reports, the summit discussed security cooperation, energy stability, international law, and supply networks for essential minerals. It is also part of France's overall participation in the Indo-Pacific region. However, it was the last moment of their united performance that went viral. The two leaders concluded their news conference by imitating a gesture from the anime Dragon Ball, which instantly spread over social media.

Watch Viral Video

Dragon Ball Diplomacy: The Japanese government's official video highlighting the Takaichi-Macro summit starts off with a clip of them doing the Kamehameha pose'll probably go over well with Japanese who are proud of manga's international twitter/mThpL1Z8lg Jeffrey J. Hall (@mrjeffu) April 2, 2026

Social Media Reacts

A user commented,“That's some next-level diplomacy.” Another added,“peak diplomacy”.

One said,“That's pretty cool if you ask me.” Another wrote,“That's an unexpected mix of politics and pop culture.”

For anime enthusiasts, the allusion was immediately obvious. The "Kamehameha" position, popularised by characters such as Goku, is one of the most iconic gestures in anime history. The image instantly went viral online. Many people animated the image, adding visual effects and giving it the full anime treatment.

The viral moment also aligns with Macron's well-known interest in Japanese culture. The French president has frequently shown his enthusiasm for comics and animation, notably One Piece. His involvement extends beyond casual curiosity. During a visit to Tokyo in 2021, he met various manga authors, including Hiro Mashima, and spoke with major people in the Japanese creative business.