Viral Video Shows TTE's Kind Gesture Toward Jawans, Wins Hearts Online WATCH

In the midst of a crowded train, amongst the pandemonium of clattering rails and rushing passengers, a simple gesture of kindness has won the nation's hearts. A viral video spreading on Instagram and X (previously Twitter) depicts a TTE discovering two Indian Jawans sleeping on the freezing floor of a bus, just near to the lavatory.

According to the post, the soldiers, who were ordered to election duty on short notice, were unable to get guaranteed tickets. However, for this TTE, "just doing his job" was insufficient. After verifying their identification, he went to work, rearranging berths to ensure soldiers who guard our borders had a respectable place to rest.

And this modest deed spread over the Internet. The video has triggered a big surge of emotion online, with locals appreciating the cop but also asking why our protectors were in that situation in the first place. The comments area on X became a digital tribute to the TTE's fast thinking and humanity.

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How Did Netizens React?

One person said, "We can all be patriotic and do our part. Just do anything you can for these courageous jawans who give everything for this nation." Others, however, felt a pang of shame when they saw the military near the bathrooms. One reader stated, "First and foremost, they are sleeping near the lavatory, which is a disgrace on our system. "Respect for the TTE."

Another user said how“Train travel in the past used to be one useless 3rd class coach labelled military and 100s used to be stuffed in... Great gratitude to the TTE."

There were some people who also questioned why this video was recorded in the first place, and the fact that it looked scripted.