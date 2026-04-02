Sunny Singh To Make Debut In Punjabi Films With 'Thaapi' Starring Neeru Bajwa

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, known for his work in films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Adipurush, is set to make his debut in Punjabi cinema with the upcoming film“Thaapi” starring Neeru Bajwa.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of him sitting on a bike with Neeru. In the image, the two are seen holding the clapboard of the upcoming film.

He wrote:“Proud to announce my first Punjabi film. This project is very close to my heart. Happy to be sharing the screen with @neerubajwa & working with @jagdeepsinghwarring. Puri team nu best wishes-jaldi milde haan, te apna pyaar zaroor dena.”

Neeru took to Instagram and shared the same image. She also posted a few pictures with the makers and the crew.

She captioned the post in Punjabi, which translates to:“Some journeys are truly special-ones that always remain close to your heart. After bringing many films together, our storyteller is now stepping into the role of a director.”

“Jagdeep, thank you for always making me a part of your beautiful, meaningful stories. I am confident that, as always, you will create a heartfelt and wonderful film-one that will raise the standard of Punjabi cinema even higher.”

“Along with being an actor, as a producer too, my team and I will always stand by you. We eagerly look forward to presenting this quality story to the world. Let's come together to create meaningful cinema. May the Almighty bless everyone's hard work with success. #team with @thite_santosh ji producing and @jagdeepsinghwarring writing and directing... I know we will make a pure, honest film WaheGuru ji mehar kare.”

Details about the film are still under wraps.

Sunny was last seen on screen in Single Salma starring Huma Qureshi, and Shreyas Talpade in the lead role.

The synopsis read:“A woman from Lucknow, India, who has dedicated her life to supporting her family, continues to be identified as single and“unsettled” due to being unmarried.”