With LSG, There Is No Identity Within The Team: Abhinav Mukund

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Former India batter Abhinav Mukund has raised serious concerns over the lack of identity and balance in Lucknow Super Giants following their clash against Delhi Capitals, offering a sharp critique of the team's composition and approach.

Sameer Rizvi's unbeaten 70 and 119-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs helped DC kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign with a thumping six-wicket victory over hosts LSG at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Mukund, however, admitted uncertainty about the franchise's direction. "I'm very unsure about LSG. They are a very young side in the IPL. So are Gujarat Titans, who are slowly building an identity towards who they are. They might have lost their first game (in 2026) but you know what Gujarat Titans will come up with on a certain day.

"They are top-heavy. They rely on their bowlers. They rely on their experience in the middle in terms of their spinners. With Lucknow, you always feel like there is no identity within the team,” he told ESPNCricinfo.

Mukund's comparison with the Gujarat Titans highlights what he believes are key differences: clarity of roles and a defined playing style. While Gujarat have built a reputation around a bowling-heavy strategy and dependable spin options, Lucknow, in his view, continues to search for consistency in their approach.

He further stressed that LSG's reliance on individual brilliance rather than a cohesive system has been a recurring issue, saying,“You expect performances from the top, you expect a sudden performance, like a Mark Wood sometimes comes up and picks up five wickets. You want those individual brilliant performances to drive your team. It's always been the case for Lucknow.”

Mukund also pointed to questionable team selection and balance in the game.“Even today, I felt the balance of the team was pretty off, seven batters and four bowlers. And then you had to sacrifice your find of last season. I know he may not have followed that up with an excellent domestic season. He's not been amongst the wickets.

"He's not had a great domestic season but that doesn't mean - you've released Bishnoi, which means you've had your faith in Digvesh Rathi and said 'okay, you are my number one spinner and you don't play him the first match,” he noted.