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Ampetronic Listen Technologies Partner With Distributor Avientek
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Listen Technologies, a leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 27 years, and Ampetronic, a global leader in hearing loop systems, have enlisted Avientek as a distributor of their combined portfolio of assistive listening and communication solutions in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.
Avientek is a leading, value-added distributor specializing in professional AV, unified communication and collaboration, educational technology, emerging technology, and cyber security solutions across the Middle East, Africa, and India. Avientek will represent Ampetronic alongside the brand's existing distributor in the GCC region. Avientek will also be the sole distributor for Listen Technologies and the AuriTM system across the region.
Demand for more inclusive audio environments is increasing in GCC countries
Vineeth Nair, international business development manager at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, reports that the GCC region is seeing steady growth in projects that focus on better accessibility and improved audio standards.
“Several countries have started enforcing updated building codes that include assistive listening requirements, which is driving demand for dependable, compliant solutions. At the same time, many organizations are aiming to create more inclusive audio environments so everyone can hear clearly, not just individuals with hearing loss,” said Nair.“This new distribution partnership with Avientek will strengthen Listen Technologies' and Ampetronic's presence in the GCC region. It will also help venues that want to install assistive listening systems and increase audio accessibility for everyone.”
Avientek will help Ampetronic | Listen Technologies increase installations and accessibility
Avientek's strong technical knowledge, deep market understanding, and commitment to delivering impactful technology solutions make them an ideal partner for Ampetronic | Listen Technologies.
“Ampetronic and Listen Technologies are leaders in innovative assistive listening solutions that increase audio accessibility for everyone,” said VM Manu, Director, Avientek.“As the sole distributor for AuriTM in the region, we will support venues in installing AuracastTM based assistive listening. AuriTM helps venues meet their guests' needs now with a solution that delivers high-quality, low-latency audio, and positions them for the future as the prevalence and adoption of AuracastTM compatible devices and wearables increases.”
Ampetronic and Listen Technologies co-developed AuriTM, the world's first AuracastTM broadcast audio-based assistive listening system, to increase access to clear audio in commercial venues and public spaces. AuriTM has been installed in many venues around the world, including the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the University of Oxford in England, and the WYO Theater in the United States.
Avientek will also distribute Listen Technologies' and Ampetronic's ListenWIFI, ListenTALK, ListenIR, and hearing loops in the region.
Ampetronic | Listen Technologies' assistive listening solutions are easy to install and use. They are flexible, reliable, and help venues meet global compliance requirements. Their systems are installed in houses of worship, theaters, performing arts centers, courtrooms, corporate and education settings, and stadiums.
Avientek is a leading, value-added distributor specializing in professional AV, unified communication and collaboration, educational technology, emerging technology, and cyber security solutions across the Middle East, Africa, and India. Avientek will represent Ampetronic alongside the brand's existing distributor in the GCC region. Avientek will also be the sole distributor for Listen Technologies and the AuriTM system across the region.
Demand for more inclusive audio environments is increasing in GCC countries
Vineeth Nair, international business development manager at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, reports that the GCC region is seeing steady growth in projects that focus on better accessibility and improved audio standards.
“Several countries have started enforcing updated building codes that include assistive listening requirements, which is driving demand for dependable, compliant solutions. At the same time, many organizations are aiming to create more inclusive audio environments so everyone can hear clearly, not just individuals with hearing loss,” said Nair.“This new distribution partnership with Avientek will strengthen Listen Technologies' and Ampetronic's presence in the GCC region. It will also help venues that want to install assistive listening systems and increase audio accessibility for everyone.”
Avientek will help Ampetronic | Listen Technologies increase installations and accessibility
Avientek's strong technical knowledge, deep market understanding, and commitment to delivering impactful technology solutions make them an ideal partner for Ampetronic | Listen Technologies.
“Ampetronic and Listen Technologies are leaders in innovative assistive listening solutions that increase audio accessibility for everyone,” said VM Manu, Director, Avientek.“As the sole distributor for AuriTM in the region, we will support venues in installing AuracastTM based assistive listening. AuriTM helps venues meet their guests' needs now with a solution that delivers high-quality, low-latency audio, and positions them for the future as the prevalence and adoption of AuracastTM compatible devices and wearables increases.”
Ampetronic and Listen Technologies co-developed AuriTM, the world's first AuracastTM broadcast audio-based assistive listening system, to increase access to clear audio in commercial venues and public spaces. AuriTM has been installed in many venues around the world, including the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the University of Oxford in England, and the WYO Theater in the United States.
Avientek will also distribute Listen Technologies' and Ampetronic's ListenWIFI, ListenTALK, ListenIR, and hearing loops in the region.
Ampetronic | Listen Technologies' assistive listening solutions are easy to install and use. They are flexible, reliable, and help venues meet global compliance requirements. Their systems are installed in houses of worship, theaters, performing arts centers, courtrooms, corporate and education settings, and stadiums.
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