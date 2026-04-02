'15 Years Later, It Still Stays With Us...' Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt Note On 2011 WC Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) India legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled the emotions of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Final on the 15th anniversary of one of India's most iconic triumphs, a night that remains etched in the nation's memory.

Tendulkar played a key role in India's successful 2011 World Cup win on home soil, a historic moment cherished by all Indian fans. In his last tournament, the Master ended his drought by lifting the trophy at his home ground, becoming India's highest run-scorer among a star-studded team.

Sharing a video on X, Tendulkar reflected on the intensity and significance of that historic moment as he wrote,“The first ball always makes your heart race... and that night, it never stopped. 15 years later, it still stays with us. We all grew up as a bunch of young cricketers, united by one dream. To win the World Cup for India. To everyone who was a part of the journey, and to all the fans...thank you for sharing it with us and making it so special. Jai Hind!”

India's victory on April 2, 2011, marked a defining chapter in the country's sporting history, as the team fulfilled a long-cherished dream. Tendulkar, who had carried the hopes of a cricket-loving nation throughout his career, finally lifted the World Cup trophy, a moment widely celebrated as the crowning achievement of his journey.

The 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Final at Wankhede Stadium brought together two formidable sides in a high-stakes clash watched by millions. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka put up a strong total of 274/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

A standout performance came from Mahela Jayawardene, whose elegant unbeaten century (103*) provided stability and momentum to Sri Lanka's innings. India, backed by a passionate home crowd, faced the pressure of chasing a challenging target.

The run chase got off to a rocky start, with Virender Sehwag departing without scoring. Gautam Gambhir then steadied the innings with a determined knock of 97, narrowly missing out on a century but laying the foundation for the chase.

The defining contribution, however, came from captain MS Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batter anchored the innings and accelerated when needed, forming a crucial partnership with Yuvraj Singh, who added a valuable 21 runs.

With victory within reach, Dhoni fittingly sealed the match in style, launching a memorable six that secured India's win by six wickets, with 10 balls remaining. His unbeaten 91 off 79 deliveries proved decisive, underscoring his leadership and ability to perform in the most demanding moments.

Beyond the result, the triumph carried deep emotional significance. It marked India's first World Cup win since 1983, ending a 28-year wait and igniting nationwide celebrations.