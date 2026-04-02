3 Reasons Roxanne Perez Picked The Judgment Day Over Finn Balor On WWE

Roxanne Perez's decision to side with The Judgment Day instead of Finn Balor shocked WWE fans. Her choice could shape future feuds, storyline timing, and character development heading into WrestleMania 42.

Perez aligning with The Judgment Day enhances her heel character. By choosing the faction over Balor, she positions herself as a loyal member of the stable, similar to JD McDonagh. This move allows her to grow into a more prominent villain on the roster, with the backing of an established group. It also sets her up for bigger opportunities in the future, as the faction continues to dominate storylines.

Triple H and WWE's creative team appear to view Perez as a major player. However, with the women's division stacked with top names, it is difficult for newer stars to immediately break into the main event scene. Aligning Perez with The Judgment Day gives her valuable exposure alongside veterans, while allowing her to develop before embarking on a singles run. For now, working with the faction ensures she remains relevant in high-profile storylines until the company is ready to push her individually.

If Perez had sided with Balor on RAW, it could have signaled a split within The Judgment Day. However, WWE may be saving that moment for a larger storyline, possibly at WrestleMania 42. By keeping Perez with the group, the company maintains suspense and leaves room for a dramatic payoff later. Her involvement could even lead to shocking twists, such as costing Liv Morgan her title match against Stephanie Vaquer, planting seeds for a major feud.