Rahul Gandhi Flags Serious Lapses In ECHS, Slams Govt For Evasion

Rahul Gandhi Highlights ECHS Deficiencies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday raised concerns over the functioning of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), alleging serious lapses in healthcare access for retired armed forces personnel. Citing interactions with injured ex-servicemen at a 'Jansansad' event, Gandhi highlighted issues such as delayed reimbursements, medicine shortages, and denial of treatment by empanelled hospitals.

In a post on Facebook, Congress MP wrote, "A few days ago, I met with ex-servicemen, those injured in the line of duty while defending the nation, at the 'Jansansad' (Parliament). They highlighted serious deficiencies within the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), such as delays in reimbursement, shortages of medicines, hospitals refusing treatment, or being dropped from the scheme due to the non-payment of outstanding dues."

"More than 7.2 million ex-servicemen and their families rely on this scheme for their healthcare needs. When I raised this issue in Parliament, the Modi government attempted to evade my questions. The government possesses no information regarding the outstanding dues, nor has it provided any clear explanation for the delays--merely acknowledging that such delays do occur," the post read.

Criticism Over Funding Gaps and Pension Taxation

Rahul Gandhi further criticised the government for lacking data on pending dues and failing to justify funding gaps flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), while also opposing proposed taxation on disability pensions for serving soldiers.

"The CAG recently observed that the ECHS is not receiving adequate funding; yet, the government refused to explain why the necessary funds required for the healthcare of our ex-servicemen are not being allocated. They also ignored my question regarding tax exemptions for disabled ex-servicemen. Meanwhile, the Finance Bill proposes that if a soldier chooses to continue in service, their disability pension will be subject to taxation. This move amounts to penalising those soldiers who continue to serve the nation. Our brave armed forces sacrifice everything for the country. The government should, at the very least, accord them the respect and support they truly deserve," the post read. (ANI)

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